Netflix's New Thriller Miniseries With Colman Domingo Is An Instant Hit

There isn't a more exciting actor working today than Colman Domingo. The West Philadelphia born-and-raised began his career in the mid-1990s on the Bay Area stage, where he shined in numerous Shakespeare productions and in plays like "Journey to the West," "Desk Set" and "Fences." He occasionally booked work in film and television for a solid decade, but didn't really pop on screen until 2011, when he received a Tony Award nomination for his performance in Susan Stroman's production of John Kander and Fred Ebb's "The Scottsboro Boys." Hollywood took note, and Domingo gradually became a familiar face in movies and on TV series.

Domingo had amply flaunted his commanding presence by 2018 when he got what felt like something of a breakthrough role in Barry Jenkins' superb "If Beale Street Could Talk." The promise of that performance was realized and then some two years later in Janicza Bravo's sizzling "Zola," where he placed a magnetic, fiercely intelligent spin on the stock character of the controlling pimp. Going forward, we wanted to see Domingo in everything. Thankfully, Hollywood hasn't disappointed.

Domingo was already having a terrific 2024 with his searing performance in Greg Kwedar's "Sing Sing" and hilariously menacing appearance in Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke's "Drive-Away Dolls," but now he's hit a new high with a must-watch streaming hit on Netflix: "The Madness."