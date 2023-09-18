Rustin Review: Colman Domingo Dazzles In This Satisfying Biopic [TIFF 2023]

The March on Washington is considered a major watershed moment in the civil rights movement: in front of an enormous crowd, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his unforgettable, inspirational "I Have a Dream" speech. But as the film "Rustin" points out, pulling off that moment took extraordinary leadership and organization — and the idea for the march came from Bayard Rustin (Colman Domingo), a vital player in the civil rights movement and close personal friend of MLK Jr. (Aml Ameen). In 1960, a public reveal of Rustin's sexuality is threatened by Rep. Adam Clayton Powell (an excellently villainous Jeffrey Wright), and Rustin's influential position is no longer tenable.

The majority of "Rustin," directed by George C. Wolfe, takes place in 1963, the year of the march. Rustin is working at the War Resisters League, continuing to live openly as a homosexual, but without the opportunity to lead major movements he once possessed. But when Rustin's desire to reignite the plan for the March on Washington returns, he'll need to get MLK's support to get his epic, two-day, 100,000-person peaceful protest off the ground. Propelled by Branford Marsalis' kinetic score with slick drum beats and blaring horns, Rustin sets off on a mission to make history.

This is an exceptionally unique story about the kind of person who rarely gets noticed in Hollywood — a Black, gay activist — so it feels disappointing that he's been lumped into a by-the-numbers biopic. It's also oddly cast, with Chris Rock as NAACP head Roy Wilkins, for example, feeling more like a distraction than anything else. It's unfortunate that the film often looks stiflingly cheap, especially in the pivotal march scenes. "Rustin" can feel frustratingly formulaic.

For the most part, anyway. There are flashes of brilliance here, especially when "Rustin" dives into the personal life of its lead as he struggles with his homosexuality. Not struggling to accept it, mind you — Rustin makes no efforts to hide in the shadows as a proud, gay man — but in his struggle to keep his desires at bay when he's more public-facing than ever in his organization on the March of Washington. A story leaking to the press about Rustin's sexuality would prove devastating and hugely detrimental to his efforts, so he vows to try and resist natural urges. That proves difficult with the introduction of Elias Taylor (Johnny Ramey), a married preacher who falls for Rustin's unrelenting charm. It's heartening to see George C. Wolfe not shy away from queer intimacy, and while the two stories of the organization of the March on Washington and Rustin's personal life don't always converge successfully, it's great to see Rustin's queerness not get overlooked. There are also other compelling elements that set it apart, including discussions of intersectionality — there are frustrations over the lack of women speaking at the event — but those aren't developed much further than surface level.