The 10 Best Fight Scenes In Cobra Kai, Ranked

The rivalry between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso's first students — Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and Robby Keene, respectively — often serves as an expy of their senseis' decades-long animosity. Since Johnny is a father figure to Miguel and Robby is his biological son, this puts him in a serious pickle more than once — and come "Cobra Kai" Season 5, Episode 5, "Extreme Measures," he finally decides to do something about the situation. Johnny being Johnny, his solution involves the two beating the snot out of each other.

After Johnny sneakily sets up a meeting between the two young enemies in his apartment, he orders them to settle their differences. What follows is a solid grudge match that sneaks in several signature attacks from the pair's previous fights and eventually spreads out into the stairwell and the second floor balcony. Robby and Miguel become increasingly violent as the fight begins referencing their fateful Season 2 school brawl (more on that later) that ended with Robby kicking Miguel over a railing, causing him to break his back. Ultimately, Miguel gains the upper hand and has a chance to return the favor to Robby — but at the last minute, both boys simply stop fighting, realizing how futile it is to keep throwing hands. Instead, they talk things out and defuse the situation.

This is a key moment in both characters' narratives. From this point on, they become best friends (and eventually stepbrothers) who are always ready to support each other. "Cobra Kai" fight scenes are invariably at their best when the action tells a story, and this one finally closes the book on one of the most prominent rivalries on the show ... like a badass, of course.