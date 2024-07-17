Why Cobra Kai's Final Season Is Split Into Three Parts

There is no more waiting in this dojo, because "Cobra Kai" is finally back. The popular legacy sequel series that started its life on the YouTube Red streaming platform is ending its run after six seasons with an epic worldwide tournament that brings the best of the best in karate to prove who is the best around once and for all. Of course, we know this is not exactly the end as there will be a movie coming out in 2025 that brings together both franchise mainstay Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan from the 2010 remake of "The Karate Kid."

For now, "Cobra Kai" is doing its final bow with a season split into three parts. The first part is coming to Netflix on July 18, 2024, while Part 2 releases on November 24, 2024. After that, Part 3 will bring the story to an end sometime in 2025. It would be easy to blame the split on Netflix wanting to stretch out the show's popularity, but in reality, it was a gift from the "Cobra Kai" creators not to have fans wait too long in between episodes.

Speaking with io9, show creators Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, and Jon Hurwitz explained the decision to split the final season into three parts: