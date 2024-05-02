Netflix's Cobra Kai To Conclude With Extended Three-Part Final Season

Get in a fighting stance, "Cobra Kai" fans: Netflix's most unlikely hit series is about to go out with a three-hit KO. The popular "Karate Kid" sequel series will bow out with its sixth and final season this summer as planned, but the streamer has just announced that the last chapter will actually be an extended three-part streaming event.

In keeping with Netflix's recent trend of experimenting with different release strategies, "Cobra Kai" will end with three five-episode drops that begin in July and won't end until next year. The first five episodes are due out over the summer, while the second installment is expected in November (with the third premiering on an as-yet-announced date in 2025).

Though another major Netflix show, "Stranger Things," previously had a bifurcated season due to special effects-heavy sequences that needed to cook a bit longer, shows like "Ozark" and "Bridgerton" have also tried the multi-pronged release model. The "Cobra Kai" split, in particular, seems to show a reluctance on the streamer's part to say goodbye to a shockingly popular series. The streaming giant nabbed the martial arts comedy-drama from YouTube Premium between its second and third seasons and it has frequently been one of the most-watched shows on Netflix since the move. A 2020 shareholder's report noted that 50 million households watched the first season of "Cobra Kai" alone in the first four weeks it spent on Netflix.