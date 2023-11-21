New Karate Kid Movie Will Star Jackie Chan And Ralph Macchio, Unite Both Corners Of The Franchise

Here's a crossover you never knew you needed until now. Decades after the original "The Karate Kid" put star Ralph Macchio on the map and introduced audiences to Pat Morita's beloved Mr. Miyagi, Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith took a crack at remaking the classic in 2010 — though in a modernized setting and, notably, not portraying the exact same characters from the original. The franchise kept the nostalgia going with Netflix's popular "Cobra Kai" series, which reunited Macchio's Daniel LaRusso with William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence. Now, not even the Cobra Kai dojo feels big enough to contain what's coming down the pipeline next.

Sony Pictures breathlessly announced that a new "Karate Kid" movie is officially in the works. But get this: the twist is that both Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio have been cast and will be "reprising their characters" from the respective franchise films they previously starred in. What does that even mean? Is "The Karate Kid" entering the multiverse? Are the events of the remake being folded into official canon? Your guess is as good as mine. All we know is that, according to the official press release, the story will "bring them together to continue the mythology of the original franchise."

Although the studio didn't reveal any plot details, The Hollywood Reporter notes that the movie will "bring the story to the East Coast and focus on a teen from China who finds strength and direction via martial arts and a tough but wise mentor." Sounds like a "Karate Kid" movie to me!