New Karate Kid Movie Will Star Jackie Chan And Ralph Macchio, Unite Both Corners Of The Franchise
Here's a crossover you never knew you needed until now. Decades after the original "The Karate Kid" put star Ralph Macchio on the map and introduced audiences to Pat Morita's beloved Mr. Miyagi, Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith took a crack at remaking the classic in 2010 — though in a modernized setting and, notably, not portraying the exact same characters from the original. The franchise kept the nostalgia going with Netflix's popular "Cobra Kai" series, which reunited Macchio's Daniel LaRusso with William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence. Now, not even the Cobra Kai dojo feels big enough to contain what's coming down the pipeline next.
Sony Pictures breathlessly announced that a new "Karate Kid" movie is officially in the works. But get this: the twist is that both Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio have been cast and will be "reprising their characters" from the respective franchise films they previously starred in. What does that even mean? Is "The Karate Kid" entering the multiverse? Are the events of the remake being folded into official canon? Your guess is as good as mine. All we know is that, according to the official press release, the story will "bring them together to continue the mythology of the original franchise."
Although the studio didn't reveal any plot details, The Hollywood Reporter notes that the movie will "bring the story to the East Coast and focus on a teen from China who finds strength and direction via martial arts and a tough but wise mentor." Sounds like a "Karate Kid" movie to me!
The search is on
Of course, this meeting between icons Jackie Chan and Ralph Maccio wouldn't be complete with, you know, an actual karate kid for such wise mentors to teach. To address this elephant in the room, both actors released a video announcing the project and hyping up the fact that a worldwide casting search is now getting off the ground. Encouraging viewers to send in their audition tapes, it sure seems like no stone will be left unturned in the search for the new star of the movie.
In terms of talent already attached to the production, the new film will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle ("I'm Not Okay with This," "The End of the F***ing World") and written by Rob Lieber ("Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day," "Peter Rabbit"). Sony has even staked out a release date, as well, scheduling the currently untitled "Karate Kid" movie for a prime holiday opening on December 13, 2024. According to THR, the studio is planning on commencing principal photography sometime in the spring of next year, meaning we shouldn't have to wait very long before we find out which (presumably fresh-faced) actor will take on the role of the new karate kid alongside the two legends.
We'll be sure to keep a close eye on this as updates come in.