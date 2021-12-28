Cobra Kai Creators Are Open To Casting Number One Fan Andrew Garfield In The Series

Hurwitz reiterated how much the crew loved Garfield's reaction to both the show and their thank you video. He says the team would definitely want to put together a "surprising" role for Garfield, if the opportunity ever arose. "I think that you'd give him a unique look and a unique feel and a unique angle and make him unlike any other character in the show," Hurwitz told Collider.

Unique is easy for Garfield, who has taken on roles ranging from that of a controversial televangelist ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye") to a World War II army medic ("Hacksaw Ridge"). Hurwitz declined to go into further details about his vision for a character for Garfield, just in case the daydream ever becomes a reality. "Maybe he will be on the show and I don't want take any chances of ruining that," he concludes.

Heald was more willing to dig into specific details for the thought exercise. "I feel like he's a tech billionaire who buys out all the auto sale places in the valley," he pitches, describing this theoretical Garfield villain as "the ultimate foil." For his part, Schlossberg envisions a character who's more aligned with the original "The Karate Kid" hero, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).

The fourth season of "Cobra Kai" is about to air, and the fifth season is reportedly already done filming, so any vision of Andrew Garfield strapping on a headband and showing off his karate kicks would have to wait quite a while. Garfield has a busy schedule as well, with key roles in two upcoming limited series, "Under the Banner of Heaven" and "Brideshead Revisited." Still, the Netflix martial arts series shows no signs of stopping, so we can hold out hope that this dream collaboration might one day become a reality.

"Cobra Kai" Season 4 will air on Netflix on December 31, 2021.