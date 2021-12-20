Cobra Kai Season 5 Wraps Filming Ahead Of The Season 4 Premiere

If you haven't watched the series yet, you need to go do that right now. It's cheesy and silly and wonderful and delightful. It actually takes characters that we know and love and gives them way more depth than they had before. Daniel LaRusso is sort of an entitled jerk with a good heart underneath. Johnny Lawrence is derpy and very, very bad at modern life, but has an underlying sweetness that makes him one of the most endearing goofballs on television right now. The new young cast is fantastic, and friends, you must watch Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Daniel's wife. There has never been a more perfect delivery of lines. She's the glue holding Daniel together and she's hysterical.

This season will see Daniel and Johnny's Eagle Fang and Miyagi-Do teaming up against Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) over at Cobra Kai. There is a big tournament on the way, and the combo of styles is what might win the day.

It's almost time! We now know that, whoever wins the day, this isn't the end.