Cobra Kai Season 5 Wraps Filming Ahead Of The Season 4 Premiere
That's a wrap on season 5 of the Netflix series "Cobra Kai"! Wait, you say. We haven't even seen the fourth season of the show yet. Yes, it's true! Co-creator and producer Jon Hurwitz tweeted the news about the end of shooting for the next season, before the new season arrives.
Five. Fin. #ByeAtlanta #CobraKai pic.twitter.com/xr3lBwvwa6
— Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) December 19, 2021
If it doesn't seem clear in that tweet, it's not the end of the series he's talking about. It's the end of filming, which Hurwitz tells a Twitter user in the thread. Season 4 of "Cobra Kai" premieres on December 31, 2021 on Netflix, and here's what's going down this time around:
COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament... and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?
Wax On, Wax Off For the Win
If you haven't watched the series yet, you need to go do that right now. It's cheesy and silly and wonderful and delightful. It actually takes characters that we know and love and gives them way more depth than they had before. Daniel LaRusso is sort of an entitled jerk with a good heart underneath. Johnny Lawrence is derpy and very, very bad at modern life, but has an underlying sweetness that makes him one of the most endearing goofballs on television right now. The new young cast is fantastic, and friends, you must watch Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Daniel's wife. There has never been a more perfect delivery of lines. She's the glue holding Daniel together and she's hysterical.
This season will see Daniel and Johnny's Eagle Fang and Miyagi-Do teaming up against Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) over at Cobra Kai. There is a big tournament on the way, and the combo of styles is what might win the day.
It's almost time! We now know that, whoever wins the day, this isn't the end.