VOTD: Cobra Kai Superfan Andrew Garfield Is Brought To Tears Over Surprise Cast Video Message

"It feels like Christmas in my body. My body feels like Christmas." That's what Andrew Garfield said with a grin that went from ear-to-ear. This is just flat out adorable. Seeing an actor like Andrew Garfield geek out like this reminds us that some of our favorite actors really still are just like us. Not only are they big fans of the same movies and TV shows that we love, but they can be just as giddy about them too.

Garfield's love for "Cobra Kai" came from a little Netflix promotional video where the actor talked about the things that he geeks out about. Self-described as being "obsessed" with "Cobra Kai," Netflix saw the perfect opportunity to help Garfield geek out even more. You can watch his full proclamation of love for the "Karate Kid" sequel series below.

Initially, "The Amazing Spider-Man" franchise star lamented the fact that the fourth season of "Cobra Kai" hadn't been released yet. But after having the cast of the series send him these wonderful messages, he's got something to hold him over until the new episodes of "Cobra Kai" arrive. If only we could all be so lucky to receive personal messages from the cast. But that would take the actors a long time, and then we probably wouldn't get any more episodes of the series.

If case you didn't already hear, the fourth season of "Cobra Kai" will help you close out 2021 and ring in 2022 with a premiere set for December 31, 2021. Plus, the fifth season of the series is almost done shooting, so you've already got that to look forward to as well. It's not clear how much longer the series will last, but there have been rumblings about spin-offs being in the works to keep expanding "The Karate Kid" universe.

In the meantime, check out Andrew Garfield in "Tick, Tick...BOOM!" as soon as you can, because it's apparently a great movie in which the actor gives a stellar performance.