Watch Andrew Garfield Sing The Opening Song From Tick, Tick... Boom!

Andrew Garfield may be most well-known to audiences as Peter Parker in "The Amazing Spider-Man" or from his Academy Award nominated performance in "Hacksaw Ridge," but in case you're unaware, the man can sing his face off. Garfield's next endeavor is starring as Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut, the film adaptation of Larson's "Tick, Tick... Boom!"

The stage musical was adapted from Larson's solo show with the working title "Boho Days." It was referred to as a "rock monologue," but underwent revisions and development after Larson's death in 1996 into a production following a three-actor format. The film is taking a traditional approach and casting individual actors for each character, allowing for featured performances by Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa, Joshua Henry as Roger, Judith Light as Rosa Stevens, Bradley Whitford as Stephen Sondheim, Mj Rodriguez as Carolyn, and Tariq Trotter as H.A.W.K. Smooth.

The film version of the semi-autobiographical Jonathan Larson musical hits theaters on November 12 and will be available to stream on Netflix November 19. In preparation for the film's release, Netflix has released a video of Garfield as Larson performing the opening number, "30/90," a coming-of-age/quarter-life-crisis jam about Larson about to turn 30 in 1990 and desperately dreaming of someday doing something impactful.

Check out the full opening number below, and witness Garfield completely capture the magic of the life and humanity that was Jonathan Larson.