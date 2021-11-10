Watch Andrew Garfield Sing The Opening Song From Tick, Tick... Boom!
Andrew Garfield may be most well-known to audiences as Peter Parker in "The Amazing Spider-Man" or from his Academy Award nominated performance in "Hacksaw Ridge," but in case you're unaware, the man can sing his face off. Garfield's next endeavor is starring as Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut, the film adaptation of Larson's "Tick, Tick... Boom!"
The stage musical was adapted from Larson's solo show with the working title "Boho Days." It was referred to as a "rock monologue," but underwent revisions and development after Larson's death in 1996 into a production following a three-actor format. The film is taking a traditional approach and casting individual actors for each character, allowing for featured performances by Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa, Joshua Henry as Roger, Judith Light as Rosa Stevens, Bradley Whitford as Stephen Sondheim, Mj Rodriguez as Carolyn, and Tariq Trotter as H.A.W.K. Smooth.
The film version of the semi-autobiographical Jonathan Larson musical hits theaters on November 12 and will be available to stream on Netflix November 19. In preparation for the film's release, Netflix has released a video of Garfield as Larson performing the opening number, "30/90," a coming-of-age/quarter-life-crisis jam about Larson about to turn 30 in 1990 and desperately dreaming of someday doing something impactful.
Check out the full opening number below, and witness Garfield completely capture the magic of the life and humanity that was Jonathan Larson.
30/90 in Tick, Tick... Boom!
"Tick, Tick... Boom!" was originally written for the stage by Jonathan Larson and written for the screen by Steven Levenson. The musical tells the story of Jon, a young aspiring theater composer (aka, a waiter) in New York City approaching his 30th birthday and dreaming of writing the next great American musical. A few days before Jon is due to premiere a showcase in a make-or-break performance, Jon feels like he's about to crack under the pressure, especially the pressure he feels from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Schipp), a dancer who teaches "wealthy but untalented" children, and best friend Michael (Robin de Jesús) who gave up acting for a more lucrative and standard career. With the clock constantly ticking, Jon must face the question we are all tasked with finding our own answer to: what are we supposed to do with the time we're given? Larson wrote "Tick, Tick...Boom!" years before his massively successful hit show, "Rent."
"Tick, Tick...Boom!" hits select theaters on November 12, 2021 and will be available to stream on Netflix November 19, 2021.