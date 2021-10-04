Tick, tick...BOOM! Trailer: Lin-Manuel Miranda Directs Andrew Garfield In A New Musical About The Creator Of Rent

The movie musical is in a weird place right now. Ever since Universal unleashed "Cats" on us in 2019, it's felt like new movie musicals have become doomed. Another Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, the much-hyped "In the Heights," underperformed drastically at the box office. And Universal – who also distributed "Cats" – clearly hoped "Dear Evan Hansen" would be a big awards season contender, only to be taken aback when critics tore the movie apart (that's not to say it won't still pick up some awards).

Now, here comes "tick, tick...BOOM!" Will this go over better with audiences? Or will it also end up being considered a disappointment? In any case, there's still another musical on the way after this – Steven Spielberg's big "West Side Story" remake. I have faith in that one, simply because it's a Steven Spielberg movie. But it really does seem like the movie musical needs a major overhaul in order to continue. Whether or not that happens is another matter.

"tick, tick...BOOM!" arrives in In select theaters on November 12, 2021 before hitting Netflix on November 19, 2021.