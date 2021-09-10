Dear Evan Hansen Early Buzz: Either The Worst Musical Movie Ever, Or The Best

We'll start out with /Film's own Hoai-Tran Bui, who makes the safe (but no less accurate) bet that "Dear Evan Hansen" is going to have the internet talking, one way or another.

Will not be reviewing because Iâ€™m tired of dunking on movies but letâ€™s just say that the Discourse will be Wild for this movie — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) September 10, 2021

Things go mostly downhill from here. No less than two reactions cheekily invoke possible incarceration for those involved in this production that probably should've remained as a theatrical play, calling out its misguided handling of extremely sensitive topics but at least throwing some praise towards Platt's costars for doing their absolute best to redeem it.

#TIFF21Â movie 2: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Undoubtedly the worst musical I have ever seen. Overwrought and emotionless at the same time. Borderline offensive about trauma and mental illness. Itâ€™s like it spun a wheel of trauma a hundred times and added every option. Jail to everyone. pic.twitter.com/1sBMyJupfe — Karl Delossantos @ TIFF 2021 (@karl_delo) September 9, 2021

DEAR EVAN HANSEN: VERY bad. We must throw Ben Platt in movie jail and revoke his Tony for this all-time bad performance, but let Julianne Moore arrest him because sheâ€™s the saving grace in this poorly realized and tone-deaf trainwreck that hits much differently on screen #TIFF21 — Jason (@jasonosia) September 10, 2021

The heroism of the surrounding cast becomes something of a recurring theme here, as more compliments are given to Kaitlyn Dever for making the most out of her role. Let's just say the absence of any other comments here speaks volumes.

Iâ€™ll have a Dear Evan Hansen review up tomorrow, but for now Iâ€™ll just say that Kaitlyn Dever deserves a Nobel Peace Prize — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) September 10, 2021

Oh, and for those like me who are messy and live for drama? There's at least one glorious allusion to "Cats." Warning to the skeptical: if you weren't interested before, this may actually make you want to watch this movie now.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN: sometimes Broadway musicals donâ€™t translate to film. Universal did it with CATS and they did it again with this. Major difference is that CATS is camp and this is an offensively messy dumpster fire that might as well be supervillain musical origin story. #TIFF21 pic.twitter.com/VIHKeHolgI — Rendy Jones @ #TIFF21 (@Rendy_Jones) September 10, 2021

Otherwise, the rest of the negative reactions range from brief (very hilariously and pointedly so) to almost dumbfounded incredulity to, well, one last one that goes into a particularly specific plot point that my mind simply refuses to believe.

I would give my reaction to DEAR EVAN HANSEN but I don't want to be banned for insensitive language. #TIFF2021 — Robert Daniels @ TIFF (@812filmreviews) September 10, 2021

DEAR EVAN HANSEN: If there were any chance of making this character look like something other than a monster, it rested on emphasizing his raw youth, which makes the casting of an OBVIOUSLY GROWN MAN JUST HUNCHING HIS SHOULDERS an act of sabotage that's near avant-garde #TIFF21 pic.twitter.com/x1zjc1aAQZ — Alison Willmore (@alisonwillmore) September 10, 2021

Spoilers that sound like shitposts: Dear Evan Hansenâ€™s redemption arc involves reading Ready Player One — Reuben Baron @ #TIFF21 (@AndalusianDoge) September 10, 2021

But rest assured, it's not all doom and gloom! Although many of these come with an admittedly noticeable amount of qualifications, many critics were able to look past the film's more glaring flaws to appreciate the emotions underneath. For one thing, it's at least very faithful to the original play — even if it's not quite up to "La La Land" levels of musical prowess.

#DearEvanHansen (the major motion picture) was good! Itâ€™s a very faithful and straightforward adaptation, which means everything that was good about the story is in tact. Feels a little more melodramatic on the screen but the performances absolutely sell it. #TIFF21 pic.twitter.com/Sb6HPbXQ8m — The TIFF Expert (@expert_oscar) September 10, 2021

DEAR EVAN HANSEN – Suspend disbelief beyond the musical tropes and snark about lead casting, it's a moving and effective take with exceptional performances, that takes a sticky story and makes it work within context of an emotional piece that earns its tears. #tiff21 pic.twitter.com/1APupMSwyl — Jason Gorber (@filmfest_ca) September 9, 2021

#DearEvanHansen is a solid adaptation that benefits from strong performances, especially that of Platt and Moore. I just adored Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe and love her singing voice. Some slightly uninspired directorial issues, some songs donâ€™t work as well as they do on stage. pic.twitter.com/TS79IOoaHd — L @ tiff21 (@lukeanth1) September 10, 2021

Itâ€™s not perfect but I really enjoyed #DearEvanHansen! Itâ€™s way too long and a few of the musical numbers feel a tad out of place but itâ€™s terrific cast & strong message make this such a heartwarming & uplifting watch that works way better than it ever shouldâ€™ve of #TIFF21 pic.twitter.com/DIsmrXxkQQ — Connor @ TIFF21 (@ConnorMovies) September 10, 2021

#DearEvanHansen was a very pleasant surprise. There was a quite a lot I loved (I did well up) but there was also some stuff I hated. But it dealt with its subject matter a lot better than I thought even if itâ€™s protagonist was very conflicting to root for. pic.twitter.com/RkIuS622Nm — Adriano TIFF Caporusso (@AdangerC) September 10, 2021

It's not perfect but any means, but #DearEvanHansen is a pretty solid musical with more than a few good tear-jerking moments! Ben Platt is excellent, as are the supporting cast! Way too long but definitely a strong way to start the festival! #TIFF2021 pic.twitter.com/Yy9uoxMdwl — Jeremy Crabb @ TIFF 2021 (@That_Short_Nerd) September 10, 2021

I'm going to go out on a limb and say that, overall, these probably aren't the type of responses Platt or director Stephen Chbosky ("The Perks of Being A Wallflower," "Wonder") were hoping for. But at the very least, those invested can look forward to some great compositions by the Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul that do much of the heavy-lifting to wring some tears out of those of us who are easily moved.

For better or worse, "Dear Evan Hansen" comes to theaters September 24, 2021.