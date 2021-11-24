Cobra Kai Season 5 Is Almost Done Filming, One Month Before Season 4 Premieres

After filming until one o'clock in the morning last night, "Cobra Kai" co-creator, writer, director, producer, and co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz took to Twitter today to answer some fan questions about the show. When someone asked him about to describe Sam and Miguel's relationship in season 4, he revealed that it was tough to answer since they're already filming the last episodes of season 5:

It's disorienting for me to even try answering this because we're currently filming the final episodes of Season 5. Thankfully whatever I'd say would be a spoiler, so I'll need to refrain. #CobraKai https://t.co/pT0bEye9zF — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) November 24, 2021

Whenever I hear about streaming shows getting the opportunity to work ahead like this and get so much time to shape and craft an entire season before fans have even seen the one that's on deck and poised to debut, I always think back to mega-popular hits of earlier eras that didn't have the luxury of that much time. The writers for a show like "Lost" were frantically throwing down pieces of the metaphorical train track at the last possible second before the speeding locomotive of the show raced across them. Thankfully, streaming has given creators a bit more breathing room, which will hopefully translate to better storytelling. (That's not a knock against "Lost," a show I continue to deeply love.)