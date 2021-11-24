Cobra Kai Season 5 Is Almost Done Filming, One Month Before Season 4 Premieres
The highly anticipated fourth season of "Cobra Kai" is hitting Netflix in just over a month, but there's even more good news for fans of the beloved series as we head into the holiday season. Even though season 4 has not debuted yet, it turns out the fifth season of the show is already nearly done filming.
Season 5 Filming is Almost Complete
After filming until one o'clock in the morning last night, "Cobra Kai" co-creator, writer, director, producer, and co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz took to Twitter today to answer some fan questions about the show. When someone asked him about to describe Sam and Miguel's relationship in season 4, he revealed that it was tough to answer since they're already filming the last episodes of season 5:
It's disorienting for me to even try answering this because we're currently filming the final episodes of Season 5. Thankfully whatever I'd say would be a spoiler, so I'll need to refrain. #CobraKai https://t.co/pT0bEye9zF
— Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) November 24, 2021
Whenever I hear about streaming shows getting the opportunity to work ahead like this and get so much time to shape and craft an entire season before fans have even seen the one that's on deck and poised to debut, I always think back to mega-popular hits of earlier eras that didn't have the luxury of that much time. The writers for a show like "Lost" were frantically throwing down pieces of the metaphorical train track at the last possible second before the speeding locomotive of the show raced across them. Thankfully, streaming has given creators a bit more breathing room, which will hopefully translate to better storytelling. (That's not a knock against "Lost," a show I continue to deeply love.)
How Many Seasons Will Cobra Kai Last?
Netflix has historically given the boot to its shows after about three seasons, since at that point it often becomes more expensive for the streamer to keep a show alive, and they've shown that they're more interested in creating the Next Big Thing than always investing in seeing every idea through to its proper conclusion. But that rule basically gets thrown out the window when the streamer finds a hit that permeates the cultural consciousness on a level of something like "Stranger Things" and "Cobra Kai," so naturally, fans are bracing themselves for an eventual announcement about when this show might reach its end. Hurwitz addressed that point on Twitter as well:
We know where we're going, but the number of seasons it'll take to get there is yet to be determined. #CobraKai https://t.co/FPVEKQr2Ud
— Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) November 24, 2021
If I were a betting man, I'd put some money on "Cobra Kai" lasting more than five seasons. Exactly how far it goes remains to be seen, but in the meantime, we're excited to see if this new season can redeem a somewhat disappointing "Karate Kid" movie and continue to deliver all of the highs that fans have come to expect. "Cobra Kai" season 4 debuts on Netflix on December 31, 2021.