Cobra Kai Season 4 Will Try To Redeem The Worst Karate Kid Movie

Whether you were introduced to the "Karate Kid" franchise through the nostalgia of "Cobra Kai" or the original films, you're likely as hooked on the series as Johnny is on Coors Banquet Beer. In the fourth season of the Netflix series, we're going to see elements from "The Karate Kid Part III." Oof, you may be saying. That film didn't exactly win the tournament, so to speak.

Ralph Macchio sat down for an interview with Empire magazine, talking about bringing in the best parts of the third movie for "Cobra Kai" season 4, and that might be a tall order. The film currently stands at 13% on Rotten Tomatoes. It wasn't just critics who panned the film. The audience score is at 34%. Even die hard "Karate Kid" fans like me have a really rough time rewatching that one. I've sort of pretended that it didn't exist. My love for "Cobra Kai" means I'm going to have to rethink my stance and try to find the good. Help me, Mr. Miyagi!