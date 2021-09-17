Yes, There Could Be A Cobra Kai Extended Universe Now

There's still plenty of fight left in this dojo. Having first started out as a YouTube series following up on the events of the original "The Karate Kid" film, "Cobra Kai" is now looking to expand its horizon in a big way. Ultimately landing on Netflix, where it had been recently renewed for a total of five seasons, the nostalgia-bound series stars William Zabka and Ralph Macchio, returning decades later to reprise their classic roles as Johnny Lawrence and Danny LaRusso, respectively. The series has received consistent praise with each of its three seasons so far, making it somewhat less surprising that Jon Hurwitz recently took to Twitter in an impromptu Q&A (h/t Screen Rant) to inform fans that there will be plenty more "Cobra Kai" to look forward to.

Take it straight from the man himself, who tweeted, "We're batting around ideas for various Karate Kid/Cobra Kai spin-offs. Some further along than others. Won't spoil anything beyond that." He also mentioned that the writing team is in the midst of developing season 5, keeping an eye on the light at the end of the tunnel as they attempt to bring "Cobra Kai" to its "endgame."

We're batting around ideas for various Karate Kid/Cobra Kai spinoffs. Some further along than others. Won't spoil anything beyond that. #CobraKai https://t.co/Ixt5qefJP9 — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) September 16, 2021

We are very deep into our Season 5 planning. Several scripts and outlines have been written. And we are definitely writing towards an endgame, which will hopefully be beyond Season 5. #CobraKai https://t.co/hgNZNNEKso — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) September 16, 2021

This is where the show benefits from bringing back the older cast, as well as introducing a whole new generation of karate students. With so many characters, both new and old, there really is quite a bit of space to naturally expand the borders of these stories and bring audiences on all sorts of new adventures. That's not even getting into the breathing room that "Cobra Kai" left itself by skipping over the preceding decades between the original film and the events of the first season. The demand is clearly there for more, in any case, with "Cobra Kai" ranking among the most-watched Netflix series on the streaming service.

The first three seasons of "Cobra Kai" are currently streaming on Netflix and fans can expect season 4 to debut sometime in December 2021.