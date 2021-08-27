Cobra Kai Season 5 Has Just Been Ordered By Netflix

"Cobra Kai" has had a lot of drama over the first three seasons we've seen so far. And based on the synopsis for the fourth season, it looks like those involved with the three dojos will still be busy fighting each other in tournaments and dealing with their respective love troubles:

Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament... and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Kreese's Cobra Kai better not defeat Eagle Fang and Miyagi-do! Or if the "no mercy" dojo does come out on top, Johnny and Danny, along with the kids they teach, better rally and create another badass dojo to take them on, hopefully with a name as inspired as Eagle Fang.

The show stars William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence and Ralph Macchio as Danny LaRusso. Other cast members include Martin Kove (John Kreese), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Jacob Bertrand (Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz), Gianni DeCenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen Diaz), and Peyton List (Tory Nichols). Season 4 will also see Thomas Ian Griffith reprise his role in "The Karate Kid: Part III" as Kreese's no-good pal, Terry Silver.

Sony Pictures Television produces "Cobra Kai." It's written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The first three seasons of "Cobra Kai" are now streaming on Netflix with season 4 premiering some time in December 2021. We don't know yet when season 5 will air or even if it's already in production. But whenever it comes out, I'm sure there will be a lot of happy "Cobra Kai" fans.