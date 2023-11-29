The Karate Kid 2024 - Cast, Director And More Info

Out of all the successful shared universes to come about over the years, the "Karate Kid" franchise might be the most surprising. Also known as the Miyagi-Verse and named in honor of the martial arts maestro Mr. Miyagi (played by the late, great Noriyuki "Pat" Morita), the property kicked off in 1984 with director John G. Avildsen's "The Karate Kid," a rousing sports drama cut from the same cloth as the filmmaker's Best Picture Oscar-winning "Rocky," albeit focused on martial arts rather than boxing. But besides establishing "Wax on, wax off" as a fixture of our pop cultural lexicon, the film also birthed two sequel films, a spinoff film, a reboot film, a live-action legacy sequel show, and even a short-lived, non-canonical '80s cartoon series.

For a long time, however, it was assumed the 2010 "Karate Kid" reboot and the 1984 original existed in different continuities. But no more! Just as the popular "Cobra Kai" series has seen Miyagai's apprentice Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his former rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) join forces against their shared enemies, Sony's as-yet-untitled 2024 "Karate Kid" film will bring Daniel and Jackie Chan's Miyagi-esque Mr. Han from the 2010 "Karate Kid" together for an all-new adventure to commemorate the franchise's 40-year anniversary. Looks like it's time to start boning up on your crane kick!