The Marvels Just Had The Biggest Second Weekend Drop Ever For A Superhero Movie

The situation with "The Marvels" has gone from bad to record-breaking levels of bad. The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe opened last weekend to a pretty underwhelming $46.1 million, which represented the smallest opening weekend for any film in the franchise to date. Unfortunately, word of mouth has been shockingly unhelpful for the sequel to 2019's "Captain Marvel" as the film utterly collapsed at the box office in its second weekend, in the process securing a record no comic book movie wants to own.

In its second frame, director Nia DaCosta's "The Marvels" took in just $10.2 million domestically, representing a whopping 78% drop compared to its already rough opening weekend (per The Numbers). That placed it at number four on the charts behind Eli Roth's "Thanksgiving" ($10.3 million), "Trolls Band Together" ($30.6 million), and "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" ($44 million). To that end, it didn't help that all of those movies, as well as Taika Waititi's "Next Goal Wins," opened over the weekend, presenting a whole lot of competition.

That 78% drop represents an all-time record for a comic book movie, surpassing "Morbius" (which dropped nearly 74% in its second weekend last year en route to a $162 million global finish). In that case, the only good news was that Sony spent a relatively modest $75 million making it, whereas "The Marvels" has a budget of $220-$250 million. At present, the film has only grossed $161.3 million globally and is fading very, very quickly.

Other historically bad second weekend drops for comic book films include "The Flash" (72.5%), "Dark Phoenix" (71.5%), and "The Suicide Squad" (71.5%). None of those movies ended up turning a profit (not during their theatrical runs, at least). Needless to say, it's not great company to be in.