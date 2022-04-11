Sonic 2 Wins The Box Office, But Ambulance And Morbius Are The Real Stories

In better news, A24 and directing duo Daniels' much-acclaimed "Everything Everywhere All At Once" expanded into 1,250 screens this weekend and did quite well, taking in just over $6 million, giving it a solid per-screen average of a little over $4,800. It came in just behind "The Batman," which nabbed another $6.5 million putting it in the number five spot, setting its global total at $735 million. Even if it did lose to Battinson, this is a very promising start for the $25 million budgeted sci-fi flick, which features Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. If word of mouth is good and it can hold in the coming weeks, this could be a big win for original content in the marketplace.

"Sing 2" in its (checks notes) 16th weekend finally managed to cross a pretty big milestone, as it now sits at $401 million worldwide. Given that the animated sequel also seemingly did quite well on VOD, Universal can safely put this one in the win column and a third entry would probably not be out of the question. In one last bit of kind of bad news, A24's horror flick "X" fell out of the top ten to the number 11 spot with just $115,000, putting its total at $11.7 million. It has some international release dates locked up, but this is a kind of disappointing result for such a well-reviewed, original horror flick.

Looking ahead, this weekend sees "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" bringing some more big franchise fare to theaters, and we'll see if it can recapture the magic after "The Crimes of Grindelwald" left a bad taste in the mouths of many Wizarding World fans.