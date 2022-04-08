Jake Gyllenhaal Came Up With The 'Sailing' Duet In Ambulance

Michael Bay's film "Ambulance," in theaters today, is about a pair of brother bank robbers (Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who have to hijack the eponymous vehicle after their heist goes awry. With a comatose cop slowly bleeding out in the back, and the city's best paramedic (Eiza González) looking for a way to escape, the ambulance races throughout Los Angeles trying to shake the police escort on their tail. The Abdul-Mateen character is the level-headed one, looking for a practical way out of a situation clearly out of his hands, González is the moral center encouraging her captors to give up, and Gyllenhaal is the wildcard who hangs out of the ambulance door to fire machine guns at helicopters.

"Ambulance" is incoherent and crazy in the tradition of Bay's best (and worst) works.

In one of "Ambulance's" more notably kooky scenes, the Gyllenhaal character, in order to calm his nerves, listens to one of his favorite songs on a pair of earbuds. Not to be left out, his brother grabs one of the earbuds and they listen together. The song they hear is Christopher Cross' "Sailing," from the artist's first album, released in 1979. "Sailing" is an especially (and deliberately) incongruent song for a wild action flick like "Ambulance," as Cross is a centerpiece artist in the genre of gentle, soft, yacht rock. It's a funny moment when tension is released.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Eiza González talked about what she needed to do to prepare for her role (she rented an old ambulance to get used to the kind of space her character regularly inhabits), and intense elements of her character's backstory (her character, Cam, dropped out of med school due to addiction). She also talked about that bonkers moment when Christopher Cross invaded the movie.