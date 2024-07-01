Cobra Kai Season 6 Trailer Teases Daniel And Johnny's Fragile Alliance
"Cobra Kai," also known as the best live-action sports anime around, is finally back, this time for one epic final fight. What started as a YouTube Red (remember that?) show that barely anyone watched has quickly become one of the most exciting and consistently great legacy sequels — one that understands what made the original so good while recognizing that you can't replicate it, but you can evolve it.
The sixth season of the show will be its last, but in the best anime fashion, it will go out in style, dividing the final chapter of the "Cobra Kai" story in three parts — to be released between July 2024 and sometime in 2025. It makes sense; we are truly in the endgame, heading for what is the quintessential sports anime story — a tournament arc. That's right: Season 5 introduced the concept of the Sekai Taikai (literally World Convention), a worldwide karate tournament held in the single largest stage for the martial art and a chance to finally show who is the best (around). Given the final season is split up in three parts, fans can expect part one to be the training, part two to be most of the tournament, and the finale to be the biggest and baddest of final matches.
But before we get there, old enemies are becoming friends (kind of), and Miyagi-Do Karate and Cobra Kai (aka Eagle Fang) are finally teaming up. Except, Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso joining forces is easier said than done, and it seems we'll have some classic "Cobra Kai" bickering in this upcoming season.
Cobra Kai returns to the dojo
We've seen Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) become friendly at least once in every single season of "Cobra Kai," as the two rivals realize they have more in common than they think — all before some silly misunderstanding brings them back to wanting to leg-sweep each other. Having two hot-headed senseis, plus all their students who have spent the past five seasons terrorizing each other and committing attempted murder against one another, doesn't make for easy alliances.
It doesn't help that the season 6 trailer reveals an old enemy is back, with John Kreese now finding himself some fresh pupils to enter in the tournament. What new dirty tricks will he pull? And most importantly, what the hell did Mr. Miyagi bury in his back yard that Daniel never knew about until now?
We'll find out when "Cobra Kai" returns to the dojo with the first five episodes of season 6 releasing on Netflix on July 18, 2024. Here's the synopsis for the final season:
With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.