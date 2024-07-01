Cobra Kai Season 6 Trailer Teases Daniel And Johnny's Fragile Alliance

"Cobra Kai," also known as the best live-action sports anime around, is finally back, this time for one epic final fight. What started as a YouTube Red (remember that?) show that barely anyone watched has quickly become one of the most exciting and consistently great legacy sequels — one that understands what made the original so good while recognizing that you can't replicate it, but you can evolve it.

The sixth season of the show will be its last, but in the best anime fashion, it will go out in style, dividing the final chapter of the "Cobra Kai" story in three parts — to be released between July 2024 and sometime in 2025. It makes sense; we are truly in the endgame, heading for what is the quintessential sports anime story — a tournament arc. That's right: Season 5 introduced the concept of the Sekai Taikai (literally World Convention), a worldwide karate tournament held in the single largest stage for the martial art and a chance to finally show who is the best (around). Given the final season is split up in three parts, fans can expect part one to be the training, part two to be most of the tournament, and the finale to be the biggest and baddest of final matches.

But before we get there, old enemies are becoming friends (kind of), and Miyagi-Do Karate and Cobra Kai (aka Eagle Fang) are finally teaming up. Except, Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso joining forces is easier said than done, and it seems we'll have some classic "Cobra Kai" bickering in this upcoming season.