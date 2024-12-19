One Karate Kid & Cobra Kai Villain Won't Return For Legends

"Karate Kid: Legends" will connect all of the "Karate Kid" franchise's movies and TV shows, with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) teaming up to bridge the gap between the O.G. "Karate Kid" films and the 2010 movie reboot. The upcoming film takes place after the events of "Cobra Kai" and will center around the aforementioned senseis as they impart their wisdom on a new student — and they can find comfort in knowing that they won't have to deal with a villain who's made LaRusso's life a living hell since the 1980s.

While speaking on "Kyle Meredith With...," Martin Kove discussed the possibility of him reprising his role as John Kreese in the upcoming "Karate Kid" movie. The original "Karate Kid" trilogy and "Cobra Kai" veteran revealed that he wasn't invited to be part of the festivities, but he doesn't seem to be harboring any ill will toward the film's creators and stars. In his own words:

"It's kept under wraps pretty well. I haven't talked to Ralph about it; I will [...] Ralph went off for about 10 days, did it, and that was it. None of us ['Cobra Kai' cast members] were invited to come and play. When they don't invite me, it's okay, because I know why: They're inviting trouble."

Of course, seeing as "Karate Kid: Legends" takes place after the events of "Cobra Kai," it's possible that Kreese will either be dead or in jail by the time the film picks up, so there is that to consider. Furthermore, the movie appears to be more concerned with moving the "Karate Kid" franchise into the future, with new characters taking center stage.