Cobra Kai Season 6 Perfectly Sets Up A Spin-Off For A Beloved Karate Kid Character

Before "Cobra Kai," Mr. Miyagi's history was explored in the original "Karate Kid" movies. In a nutshell, Naritoshi Miyagi is a WWII veteran who escaped from his native Okinawa after butting heads with his best friend Sato Toguchi over his love for Yukie (characters that are played by Danny Kamekona and Nobu McCarthy in "The Karate Kid Part II," respectively), and later lost his young family in the war before eventually settling in the United States. There, he lived a humble life, tending his garden and practicing Miyagi-Do karate, until the events of 1984's "The Karate Kid" saw him take a student in the form of Daniel, who becomes something of a surrogate son. Mr. Miyagi would thereafter go on to find happiness as part of the extended LaRusso family before passing away in 2011. Oh, and he also trained a teen girl named Julie Pierce (Hilary Swank) during the events of 1994's "The Next Karate Kid."

That abbreviated history, of course, left many years entirely unexamined. "Cobra Kai" season 6 suggests that he spent some of the unaccounted time as a dangerous Sekai Taikai fighter who actually killed a man, and may have been involved in criminal activities. This, it seems, is the crux of the mysterious Miyagi era that the "Cobra Kai" showrunners want to focus on with a prequel series. While nothing is certain until the potential Miyagi series is officially announced (which may not happen until "Cobra Kai" is truly over), it's worth noting the series' creatives have already found a very capable actor to portray the younger iteration of the iconic character. After all, Brian Takahashi ("Outer Range"), who briefly plays Miyagi in a dream sequence from "Cobra Kai" season 6, episode 10, "Eunjangdo," looks a whole lot like a young Pat Morita, and captures the few Miyagi mannerisms he has time to show off unnervingly well.

"Cobra Kai" season 6 part 3 will premiere February 13, 2025, on Netflix.