The Karate Kid: Legends Trailer Finally Ties Every Movie And Show Together
The "Karate Kid" franchise is about to get bigger. After "Cobra Kai" brought back the characters from one of the best family movies of all time for another round, becoming an all-time great legacy sequel in the process and reviving the franchise, Sony Pictures did what many Americans in the mid-'80s did and caught karate fever. Now, the very first trailer has arrived for "Karate Kid: Legends," the next film in the franchise and a movie that not only brings Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso back to the big screen, but also has him somehow teaming up with none other than Jackie Chan's Mr. Han from the 2010 "Karate Kid" reboot film starring Jaden Smith.
What's interesting about this movie is that it's a very rare example of a reboot/spin-off actually connecting to the main property. The 2010 "Karate Kid" was essentially a remake, with Mr. Han filling the Mr. Miyagi role and even doing the same gimmicky training as Miyagi put Daniel through in the original 1984 "Karate Kid." The biggest difference is that the 2010 reboot, despite having "Karate" in the title, was actually about kung fu, which makes this new crossover kind of strange.
Anyway, the "Legends" trailer explains exactly how these two corners of the franchise will come together, and how it is that Mr. Han will even find himself teaming up with Daniel. It's all because of, you guessed it, Mr. Miyagi.
How does Karate Kid: Legends tie into Cobra Kai?
As the trailer for "Karate Kid: Legends" shows, Mr. Han seems to be acquainted with Miyagi from some mysterious shared past. Eagle-eyed (and fanged) fans may have spotted an Easter egg in the 2010 film teasing this connection, but for now we'll just have to wait for "Legend" to reveal its true nature.
The biggest mystery about this movie is how exactly it connects with "Cobra Kai," given both are technically canon. As we've seen in the ongoing sixth and final season of "Cobra Kai," LaRusso is looking to retire from karate once and for all following the conclusion of the Sekai Taikai karate tournament. Not only that, but he also has plenty of close pupils right in his neighborhood already, including his own son and daughter. Why, then, would LaRusso just bail on them to go train some random kid on the other side of the country like Goku abandoning his family to train Uub at the end of "Dragon Ball Z?"
Well, the answer may simply be that these two projects are only canon in the most basic, barebones sense. For one, "Karate Kid: Legends" takes place three years after the events of "Cobra Kai," giving it enough time and separation from the show that it shouldn't need to include any direct references to the series. (By that point, Daniel's daughter Samantha should be all grown up and living on her own, while his son Anthony could simply be at summer camp or something.) "I've had some really detailed conversations with the 'Cobra Kai' team about just cool stuff that we can do in the movie and can make this whole thing feel holistic," as "Legends" director Jonathan Entwistle told Entertainment Weekly.
Unfortunately, the creators of "Cobra Kai" are not really involved with "Legends" (probably because they're too busy setting up that young Mr. Miyagi prequel series). However, they are aware of the movie and have reportedly given notes when asked.
"Karate Kid: Legends" crane kicks its way into theaters on May 30, 2025.