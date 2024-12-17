The Karate Kid: Legends Trailer Finally Ties Every Movie And Show Together

As the trailer for "Karate Kid: Legends" shows, Mr. Han seems to be acquainted with Miyagi from some mysterious shared past. Eagle-eyed (and fanged) fans may have spotted an Easter egg in the 2010 film teasing this connection, but for now we'll just have to wait for "Legend" to reveal its true nature.

The biggest mystery about this movie is how exactly it connects with "Cobra Kai," given both are technically canon. As we've seen in the ongoing sixth and final season of "Cobra Kai," LaRusso is looking to retire from karate once and for all following the conclusion of the Sekai Taikai karate tournament. Not only that, but he also has plenty of close pupils right in his neighborhood already, including his own son and daughter. Why, then, would LaRusso just bail on them to go train some random kid on the other side of the country like Goku abandoning his family to train Uub at the end of "Dragon Ball Z?"

Well, the answer may simply be that these two projects are only canon in the most basic, barebones sense. For one, "Karate Kid: Legends" takes place three years after the events of "Cobra Kai," giving it enough time and separation from the show that it shouldn't need to include any direct references to the series. (By that point, Daniel's daughter Samantha should be all grown up and living on her own, while his son Anthony could simply be at summer camp or something.) "I've had some really detailed conversations with the 'Cobra Kai' team about just cool stuff that we can do in the movie and can make this whole thing feel holistic," as "Legends" director Jonathan Entwistle told Entertainment Weekly.

Unfortunately, the creators of "Cobra Kai" are not really involved with "Legends" (probably because they're too busy setting up that young Mr. Miyagi prequel series). However, they are aware of the movie and have reportedly given notes when asked.

"Karate Kid: Legends" crane kicks its way into theaters on May 30, 2025.