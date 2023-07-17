The 95 Best Family Movies Ever
In my home, family movie night is a weekly tradition. It's a shared experience that safely introduces my children to new ideas, places, cultures, people, and emotions. It reinforces qualities like humility, persistence, and kindness. And, of course, it's fun to snuggle up on a couch to laugh, cry, and scream together.
Movie night doesn't require conversation, though it might spark one after you watch a film that challenges viewers' perceptions of reality. And unlike in the theater, you can sit wherever you want, too, though a small couch will help keep young ones within a hug's reach during tense moments. Don't worry about snacks or bathroom breaks, either; both are only a quick pause and short walk away.
To help you find the best films for the event, I put together a list of the 95 best family films you can watch today. They will make family movie night (or morning, or afternoon) memorable for the entire clan, from the kindergarten-aged on up. Some films feature innovative artistic techniques, kicking open doors to new universes of creative discovery. Some films sneak in a moral lesson, the medicine the cinematic spoonful of sugar helps go down. Some may inspire impromptu dance parties, especially during the end credits. And all 95 of these movies are perfect for film-loving families, including mine.
The 7th Voyage of Sinbad
Don't be scared off by the 1958 release date. "The 7th Voyage of Sinbad" is a landmark fantasy epic that remains a blast today. The story involves Sinbad's impending (but not forced) marriage, which will ensure peace until a manipulative, power-hungry magician interferes. Yes, the overdubbed voices, fight scenes, and (ahem) creative casting feel centuries old compared to today's digitally-polished adventures, but "Sinbad" has a few tricks up its sleeve. Ray Harryhausen is an effects wizard, and his stop-motion beasts look like action figures come to life. The film also features an eye-popping Technicolor palette and vibrant score composed by Bernard Herrmann ("Psycho" and "Vertigo").
- Starring: Kerwin Mathews, Kathryn Grant, Torin Thatcher
- Director: Nathan Juran
- Year: 1958
- Runtime: 89 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
April and the Extraordinary World
This world is certainly extraordinary. "April and the Extraordinary World" takes place in a steampunk reimagining of Earth that's drawn in a stark 2D style, keeping every moment grounded — even the slapstick and moments that require a suspension of disbelief. The story unfolds in an alternate timeline where scientists are abducted to work for a mysterious fascist regime. April (Angela Galuppo) and her talking cat, Darwin (Tony Hale), work to uncover her missing parents' scientific breakthrough as powerful beings from several factions try to stop her.
"April and the Extraordinary World" feels like a French-Belgian attempt at a Studio Ghibli movie. The world-building is complex, but playful and fun. The characters have depth; no one is truly evil. The twists successfully surprise. The only thing that's missing are the meditative pauses in Hayao Miyazaki's films. Instead, "April and the Extraordinary World" fills those moments with frenetic action that keeps you on the edge of your seat. You don't know what's coming next, and you'll be caught off guard by many of the film's reveals.
- Starring: Angela Galuppo, Tony Hale, Paul Giamatti
- Directors: Christian Desmares, Franck Ekinci
- Year: 2015
- Runtime: 105 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%
Babe
"Babe" is a positive, bright film that shows us that farm animals are more than meat for humans to consume. The animals in "Babe" are brought to life via Academy Award-winning visual effects; the VFX team used CGI to make real animals look like they're speaking, or showing human-like facial expressions. These graphically-enhanced creatures are accompanied by animatronics, and neither ever look or feel out of place.
As a character, Babe, a pig who shakes up a farm's hierarchy by herding sheep, is persistently charming — so charming, in fact, that one viewing could spark some changes around dinnertime. "Babe" inspired so many moviegoers to become vegetarian that it impacted pork sales. If you're hungry for seconds, the sequel, "Babe: Pig in the City," is packed with charm and spectacle, although it's a little short on substance.
- Starring: Christine Cavanaugh, James Cromwell, Magda Szubanski
- Director: Chris Noonan
- Year: 1995
- Runtime: 94 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%
Back to the Future
"Back to the Future" is airy as a hoverboard, timeless as an orange puffer vest, and as earnest as thinking someone stitched Calvin Klein's name into their underwear. It's so breezy that, while watching, you'll forget it's about a teenager who travels through time to fend off his mother's seductions and push his dad to save mom from sexual assault to preserve her virginity. Yes, it's bonkers, but it's also incredible. Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale wrote a flawless script. There are no wasted words. There are no wasted moments. The time travel rules are clearly established and perfectly followed. The climax builds to an electrifying conclusion.
The greatest thing about "Back to the Future" is its rewatchability. You've seen it and know it's great, but it's still better than you're expecting, even on viewing number 20. The sequels do not quite match the first film's quality, but watched consecutively they make for a string of fantastic movie nights.
- Starring: Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- Year: 1985
- Runtime: 116 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
Beauty and the Beast
"Beauty and the Beast" is like an intimate, hand-painted Broadway show put on just for you and your family — and that's intentional. At one point, lyricist and frequent Disney collaborator Howard Ashman taught the company's animation staff about how Broadway musicals and American animation influenced one another, and changed the course of Disney's features in the process. As "Beauty and the Beast" co-director Kirk Wise said, "If you had to point to one person responsible for the Disney Renaissance, I would say it was Howard." Ashman died of AIDS before "Beauty and the Beast" came out, so while your kids laugh along to Lumiere's singing, take a moment to bask in the luminous lyricism and melodies of a master songwriter's final work (which, of course, earned him a posthumous Oscar for best original song).
- Starring: Paige O'Hara, Robby Benson, Richard White
- Directors: Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise
- Year: 1991
- Runtime: 84 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
Beetlejuice
Thank you, Warner Bros. for trusting Tim Burton to summon "Beetlejuice" into our lives. Of course, Warner Bros probably would've been out a few million if not for Michael Keaton, whose grotesque but hilarious portrayal of the bio-exorcist serves as the heart of the film. He's like Robin Williams on a demonic slurry bender. Can you imagine what it would've been like if Burton had actually landed Sammy Davis Jr. for the lead role?
"Beetlejuice" is dark. It's about a dead couple (played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) who don't want their dream home to turn into a mod nightmare, so they call forth Beetlejuice to help evict the house's living tenants. The movie is unlike anything else in cinema, aside from other Burton films. It's cartoony, hilarious, off-beat, and often bonkers. "Beetlejuice" has some strong language and adult references, but that shouldn't dissuade you from showing your kids this surreal supernatural comedy. Kick back with some popcorn, hit play, and scream out — in your best Beetlejuice voice — "It's showtime!"
- Starring: Michael Keaton, Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin
- Director: Tim Burton
- Year: 1988
- Runtime: 92 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%
Big
"I want to be big" is a universal childhood desire — but, as "Big" teaches us, adulthood isn't all it's cracked up to be. Tom Hanks is charming as ever here, playing a 13-year-old in a 30-year-old's body while he navigates work and other social challenges. The film breaches some topics that may be too mature for the smallest members of your clan, but it keeps those moments family friendly. In fact, some of antics are a little too childish. I mean, honestly, what 13-year-old spits out food at a party or chooses the lonely top bunk? Well, Josh Baskin, for one. He's a good kid, and he makes the decisions that every mom and dad hopes their 13-year-old will make.
Baskin (Hanks and David Moscow) is written as fresh-faced, bright-eyed, and pre-pubescent, which is what makes the movie work. The ever-talented Hanks channels Josh's innocence to give some emotional heft to Josh's fearful first night in the hotel, his heartbreaking phone call with his mom, and his joyful tap-dance duet, while the ending proves that, by finding the joy in every small step forward, Josh is more mature than most adults.
- Starring: Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins, John Heard
- Director: Penny Marshall
- Year: 1988
- Runtime: 104 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
Big Hero 6
Few films handle recovery from a tragic loss like "Big Hero 6." Yes, it's a rambunctious, sometimes ridiculous, robot-centric movie about super-genius youngsters who become high-tech superheroes. It's also a heart-warming story about a teenager who, despite his pain, learns to accept the help of the people who care for him in order to carry on the entrepreneurial and altruistic spirit of his late brother.
Directors Don Hall and Chris Williams create a balance that keeps the film level, layering on humor as heavily as heartbreak. The heroes are super, but they're also normal people. San Fransokyo is cartoonish, but the effects team's innovative techniques emulate real city lighting and make it feel lived in. This kind of care makes the film's heavier content approachable for young audiences. "Big Hero 6" essentially puts itself on your kids' level, tells them that they will face tough moments in life, then shows them they're going to be okay.
- Starring: Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit, Jamie Chung
- Directors: Don Hall, Chris Williams
- Year: 2014
- Runtime: 102 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%
The Black Stallion (1979)
"The Black Stallion" is more about the moments than the finish line. Yes, there's a feel-good finale, but it's the first half that makes it a cinema classic. A young boy loses his father when their ship sinks off the coast of North Africa, only to be saved by a large black stallion. Both wash up on a deserted island and come to rely on each other for survival and comfort. There's no dialogue on the island, just Carmine Coppola's beautiful score, which grows more complex as the two learn to trust each other. Caleb Deschanel's cinematography uses natural light and the breathtaking setting to create one incredible shot after another. Director Carroll Ballard's sequencing and pacing makes it feel like the horse and the boy fully understand each other. It's thrilling to watch them bond.
The second half of "Black Beauty" is about training the horse to race. There's more dialogue, but still not much, and every word has a purpose. "Black Beauty" is lean, beautiful, and guaranteed to leave your family's hearts pounding as it heads down that final stretch.
- Starring: Kelly Reno, Mickey Rooney, Teri Garr
- Director: Carroll Ballard
- Year: 1979
- Runtime: 118 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%
The Breadwinner
While watching "The Breadwinner," be ready to hit the pause button. The film's unflinching realism will likely invite a few conversations. Like the Deborah Ellis novel it's based on, "The Breadwinner" follows a young girl in 2001 Afghanistan named Parvana (Saara Chaudry), who cuts off her hair and dresses like a boy to put food on the table for her family and help rescue her father from a Taliban prison. As such, it doesn't shy away from depicting the impacts of oppression, hatred, and social violence.
"The Breadwinner" doesn't feature the abstract style of Cartoon Saloon's other features. Thankfully, the animation and art direction create a beautiful realism that rarely overwhelms you despite the film's heavy content. It's actually heartwarming to see people in the community stick their necks out for each other during tough times. Paarvana's boldness isn't an accident, either. Her father is a teacher and her mother is a storyteller, and when she's met with challenges, she relies on the lessons they taught her to succeed. "The Breadwinner" is ultimately about the power of storytelling and how important it is to pass on our knowledge to the next generation. It's challenging, but worth it.
- Starring: Saara Chaudry, Soma Bhatia, Ali Badshah
- Director: Nora Twomey
- Year: 2017
- Runtime: 94 minutes
- Rating: PG-13
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%
Chicken Run
Call Grandpa. He'll want to join this movie night.For the British comedy "Chicken Run," directors Peter Lord and Nick Park borrowed heavily from classic war movies "The Great Escape" and "Stalag 17." The stop-motion animation is fun and lively, which keeps the film's darker allusions palatable for the younger crowd. It doesn't look complex, but the production was massive, with up to 30 units shooting at various times.
"Chicken Run" brims with British wit. Its many dry one-liners and clever colloquialisms would be right at home in an '80s BBC sitcom. The coop is filled with charming characters like crotchety veteran rooster Fowler (Benjamin Whitrow), who clucks out lines like "Pushy Americans, always showing up late for every war." The lead characters, Rocky (Mel Gibson) and Ginger (Julia Sawalha), develop a strong chemistry that leads to a satisfying emotional payoff during the climax. It's the kind of movie that will make your spirits soar by the end; even the quick post-credits bit will make you chuckle.
- Starring: Mel Gibson, Julia Sawalha, Miranda Richardson
- Directors: Peter Lord, Nick Park
- Year: 2000
- Runtime: 85 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%
A Christmas Story
Great storytelling can make a movie feel universal even when it's about a very specific time and place. "A Christmas Story" is set in a fictional Midwest town during the 1940s Christmas season. However, the movie is relatable (and hilarious) no matter where you live or what holidays you celebrate. At its core, "A Christmas Story" is about a nine-year-old who wants something just outside his reach — in this case, a Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle — but obstacles block him at every turn.
"A Christmas Story" wonderfully encapsulates the culture and spirit of the Midwest before the Rust Belt era. But the story doesn't rely solely on classic cars and old-timey radios to establish its setting. Middle-aged Ralphie (the boy) narrates the story as if in remembrance, which adds a soft glow to the nostalgia. It's also filled with relatable laugh-out-loud moments of fatherly pride ("It's a major award!"), crushed expectations ("Ovaltine?"), and ill-fitting snowsuits ("I can't put my arms down!").
- Starring: Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin
- Director: Bob Clark
- Year: 1983
- Runtime: 93 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%
Coco
"Coco" brilliantly begins conversations about death and the afterlife that aren't overwhelming for either parents or children. The film follows a young boy in Mexico named Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) who, against his family's wishes, dreams of being a musician and runs off to the world of the dead to discover his past. But in "Coco," the Land of the Dead is not dark and scary. It's dazzling and vibrant. To bring it to life, Pixar's animation team developed a computer graphics system that makes sources of illumination out of everything from fireflies to marigold petals; some shots had over a million lights.
While that's impressive, the story is the film's brightest spot. Miguel meets his recent ancestors in the Land of the Dead because they're remembered by the living, and makes emotional discoveries about who he is, what family means, and why tradition is important. The film reflects Mexican culture in a way few American films ever have; on Autostraddle, Mexican-American film critic Mey Rude called "Coco" the "clearest mirror" she's ever looked into. Its inspirational story, vivid beauty, and accessible introduction to the concept of life after death make "Coco" a must-see for all families.
- Starring: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt
- Director: Lee Unkrich
- Year: 2017
- Runtime: 109 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%
Coraline
Neil Gaiman's worlds are dreamily fantastic, and recreating them in a visual medium is no easy task. Luckily for us, Henry Selick and the team at Laika were up to the challenge for the children's fantasy-horror film "Coraline." In it, Coraline finds a door to another world that's a mirror of her own, offering her all the excitement she dreams of in her mundane reality. It's delightfully eerie and playfully bizarre, dancing at the edge of horror but never fully jumping in, much like a Grimm fairytale.
Despite the tone, there are moments of joy in "Coraline." The characters are quirky. The magic of the other world is fun (at first). Coraline herself is an inquisitive and sometimes fearless kid with a good heart. The emotional range she displays as a stop-motion figure is unparalleled thanks to the hardworking team at Laika, who designed and printed hundreds of faces to match her many moods. Tip: Stay seated for the quick but incredible animated sequence that follows the credits.
- Starring: Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, John Hodgman
- Director: Henry Selick
- Year: 2009
- Runtime: 100 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%
The Dark Crystal
The story in "The Dark Crystal" moves no faster than the film's urRu Mystics, but there's still plenty going on. Jim Henson and his team of puppeteers and effects wizards used a combination of choreographed puppetry and animatronics to bring the planet Thra and its inhabitants to life. The swamps and forests undulate with activity. The villages and castles bustle with distinct characters. One of them, Jen, sets out to restore harmony to the world, taking you on a fantastic journey full of magic and political intrigue.
It's clear that "The Dark Crystal" is cut from a different cloth than most family films. There are no snappy songs that double as exposition dumps. You won't meet any amicable animal sidekicks who operate as the protagonist's conscience. An evil matriarch isn't trying to suppress anyone's happiness. "The Dark Crystal" is basically Henson and Frank Oz playing with their toys for 95 minutes while telling an epic fantasy story, which is fantastic fun. Just kick back and enjoy watching these masters at work.
- Starring: Stephen Garlick, Lisa Maxwell, Barry Dennen
- Directors: Frank Oz, Jim Henson
- Year: 1982
- Runtime: 95 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%
Duck Soup
The Marx Brothers are at their best when operating amid chaos. In "Duck Soup," they hijack a story about the tentative relationship between two neighboring countries and make themselves integral pieces of the proceedings, then drive the countries to war with insults, physical gags, and forced misunderstandings. It works because the other characters don't realize they're the butt of the jokes. Groucho's punchlines are relentless. He delivers zingers with perfect timing and cleverly structures long-form jokes that have him running circles around other characters. It's still funny today, nearly a century after "Duck Soup" hit theaters.
It's not just Groucho, though. Harpo and Chico are hilarious doing vaudevillian slapstick. In one particularly notable scene, they're running around dressed like Groucho in pajamas when Harpo pretends to be a mirror image of his brother. And behind all the jokes, there's also a prescient theme (for 1933) about how ridiculous warmongering dictators can be. "Duck Soup" is a great jumping off point for your family's exploration of Hollywood's Golden Age.
- Starring: Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx, Chico Marx
- Director: Leo McCarey
- Year: 1933
- Runtime: 70 minutes
- Rating: NR
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" may be cinema's greatest family experience. It's about a homesick alien who brings a dysfunctional family together by inspiring loyalty, bravery, and rebellion — all delivered with Steven Spielberg's signature polish. The family's neighborhood feels bustling and alive, which is one of Spielberg's great tricks. He fills the screen with fully developed characters, realistic props, little moments that lift you like a wilted flower, and big moments that send you soaring.
You start the movie leaning forward, waiting to see what'll come out of that cornfield. You scream when Gertie (Drew Barrymore) first spots the alien. You swoon when Elliot (Henry Thomas) delivers a drunken kiss. You cry when E.T. is found in the creek. Your pulse pounds with each cycle of a BMX pedal, and your heart soars as the gang lifts off to John Williams' rousing score. Now, imagine sitting next to the little person you care about most in this world and experiencing it all again for the first time. If this list was ranked, "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" would almost certainly be in the top spot. It's still that good.
- Starring: Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Dee Wallace
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Year: 1982
- Runtime: 115 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%
Elf
Will Ferrell's Buddy is like the fifth food group in "Elf": sugar-coated, with a sweet innocence that plays well in this classic Swedish-Fish-out-of-water story. Buddy, a human raised by Santa's elves, heads to New York to find his biological dad. Director John Favreau taps into Rankin/Bass' signature style to represent the North Pole, which is full of costumes, colors, and stop-motion animation. Ferrell then pulls off a miraculous feat, inserting this nostalgic charm into a much more grounded journey through Manhattan, which moves at a in-a-New York-minute pace.
Even though Buddy is a mediocre elf, he's an almost super-powered human, able to fire off snowballs like they're being shot from a Gatling gun, draw masterpieces on an Etch A Sketch, and fill people with enough Christmas spirit to save Santa Claus (Ed Asner) and the holiday. Many Christmas movies are unwatchable when it's not the right season, but you can enjoy "Elf" year-round thanks to a strong cast, funny moments, and Buddy's insatiable optimism.
- Starring: Will Ferrell, James Cana, Zooey Deschanel
- Director: Jon Favreau
- Year: 2003
- Runtime: 97 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%
Encanto
Change is inevitable, so you need to be flexible when it arrives, or you could face disastrous consequences. "Encanto" pulls off a miracle by hitting you over the head with that harsh inevitability while remaining funny, beautiful, and a joy to sing along to. Everything in this movie is about change and transformation, including the Madrigal family's superpowers. The only thing that won't change is Abuela (María Cecilia Botero), the Madrigal matriarch — not until the miracle of youth steps in, anyway.
Abuela forces every Madrigal to use their powers to make the world fit her unwavering, "perfect" vision. That pressure is choking the youngest generation of Madrigals and endangering the magic flame that saved the family during an armed conflict two generations earlier. Her youngest granddaughter, Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz), understands that all flames eventually burn out unless you transfer them to new candles, but must convince Abuela of this difficult lesson — after listening to (and participating in) some of the most memorable earworms in a modern Disney film.
- Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo
- Directors: Jared Bush, Byron Howard
- Year: 2021
- Runtime: 99 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%
Enchanted
With its fish-out-of-water story, "Enchanted" feels a bit like Disney ripped the green leotard off "Elf" and strapped on a princess gown. And yet, it works because "Enchanted" is the Disney-est thing you'll ever see. The studio hadn't introduced a new Disney princess in two decades. After announcing it would start making animated features again, Disney transitioned from the helpless princesses of yore (Aurora and Snow White) to more independent and capable royals (Tiana and Moana). "Enchanted" opens with the look, sound, and script of a classic Disney animated feature. Then, Giselle (Amy Adams) is banished from her kingdom by her evil stepmother, Queen Narissa (Susan Sarandon), and crash-lands in modern, live-action New York.
At first, Giselle's wide-eyed wonder is a little much. She's too naïve and doesn't connect with you like Buddy does in "Elf." However, she, and the movie, start to grow on you. Amy Adams wields enough acting magic that you'll be drawn to her like a woodland creature. Several characters rediscover themselves in their own story arcs — especially Giselle, who grows from a helpless princess of yore to a capable anti-princess of today, all of which come together in a satisfying conclusion.
- Starring: Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden
- Director: Kevin Lima
- Year: 2007
- Runtime: 108 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
Ernest & Célestine
"Ernest & Célestine" is minimalist in every aspect except for heart and charm. The animation combines both hand-drawn and computer-generated art with soothing watercolors that only fill the parts of the screen that the story requires. It's about a mouse and a bear, both outcasts in their societies, who become friends after they rob a tooth shop. Trust me, it'll make more sense when you watch.
The film begins a little aimlessly, but eventually settles in when Célestine meets Ernest and sets off this unexpected friendship, which is like a kid's version of "Harold and Maude." Your kids will chuckle at the clumsy bear's antics, and they'll pause to take in the movie's cleverer moments, like when the characters paint a van to blend in with a forest or stick a stove pipe through a mound of snow to see what's on the other side. Everything is offbeat but sweet, including Forest Whitaker's mumbly bear voice. Your family won't see many movies like "Célestine and Ernest," but they may want to watch it repeatedly to see what clever treasures they can uncover on a second (or third, or fourth) viewing.
- Starring: Forest Whitaker, Mackenzie Foy, Lauren Bacall
- Director: Stéphane Aubier, Vincent Patar, Benjamin Renner
- Year: 2012
- Runtime: 80 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
Fantasia
There aren't many films like "Fantasia." It's an avant-garde collection of animated shorts set to orchestral performances, all separated by introductions from Walt Disney himself. The famous innovator predicted that "Fantasia" would change the history of motion pictures, and it did ... eventually. It took until the psychedelic '60s for the film to turn a profit and become recognized as landmark cinema. The content may have been too much for crowds in 1940, who just wanted to see Mickey Mouse's usual antics, not an art film that shows the dawn of Earth, the process of evolution, and Chernabog, the god of evil (played by none other than Bela Lugosi).
"Fantasia" remains wondrous today thanks to its innovative animation techniques. In fact, it may be the closest representation of fine art ever committed to film. You may have to bribe your kids with popcorn to sit through the first 20 minutes, but once the animation begins, it's like a trip to a museum that isn't peppered with questions like "Can we go home yet?"
- Starring: Deems Taylor, Leopold Stokowski, Walt Disney
- Directors: James Algar, Samuel Armstrong, Ford Beebe, Norman Ferguson, Jim Handley, T. Hee, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske, Bill Roberts, Paul Satterfield
- Year: 1940
- Runtime: 120 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%
Fantastic Mr. Fox
"Fantastic Mr. Fox" wasn't made for kids. It wasn't made for adults. It was made for Wes Anderson. His interests just happen to align with everything we're looking for in a family film. "Fantastic Mr. Fox" is brimming with creativity and charm. The realistic designs and stop-motion animation make the characters feel like taxidermy come to life. The soundtrack is fun and folksy, keeping the tone light even as the protagonists are hunted by humans, or have their tails shot off for maximum narrative (and comedic) effect.
The story in "Fantastic Mr. Fox" mixes tropes, blot beats, and tones from Westerns, heist films, coming-of-age stories, and British gangster flicks. Then, Anderson stirs in a dose of surrealism, and some goofiness to cut the more mature story elements. The visuals are not dark, of course. Anderson loves coordinated color palettes, and his fall harvest setting is warm and friendly. The plot goes a little off the rails as Anderson tries to balance anthropomorphism with wild animal instincts, but the fantastic cast, which includes George Clooney and Meryl Streep, keeps everything relatable.
- Starring: George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray
- Director: Wes Anderson
- Year: 2009
- Runtime: 88 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
Forbidden Planet
"Forbidden Planet" is a sci-fi classic that's beloved by generations of film nerds — including the creators of "Star Wars" and "Star Trek." Gene Roddenberry borrowed the film's phaser and transporter designs for his epic space series. You'll see designs here that would look at home on Tatooine, too, including Robby the Robot. He's exactly what you think of when someone asks you to imagine a classic sci-fi robot. The set is exotic; it seems like a place that could exist millions of miles from Earth (or in a galaxy far, far away). The effects come to life via animated drawings and camera tricks, but don't feel grossly outdated, even though the film debuted in 1956. The score is spooky and otherworldly, and for good reason; it's the first completely electronic film score.
The film's script is smart, too. It's structured like "The Tempest" in space, but explores how technology and power manipulate humans, even those with good intentions. The payoff in the final act is fantastic. Some of the film's science is dated and the treatment of the lone woman on the planet is off-putting, but "Forbidden Planet" is still an engrossing outer space adventure with a creative flair that remains fun nearly seven decades later.
- Starring: Walter Pidgeon, Anne Francis, Leslie Nielsen
- Director: Fred M. Wilcox
- Year: 1956
- Runtime: 98 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%
Frozen
Hearing "Let It Go" hundreds of times may have kept you from watching "Frozen," but you should heed the song title, because the movie is surprisingly charming and its story is as deep as a snow bank. At first, you think you're seeing a movie full of Disney cliches: princesses with dead parents, a quest for love, and lame songs that go nowhere. Then, "Frozen" turns those tropes upside down. The princesses are not damsels in distress. They're vulnerable, but still capable. The love story doesn't end with a man kissing a woman. It's actually about the love between sisters. The songs aren't Peabo Bryson ballads. They move the story and make you laugh.
And let's not forget the animation — it's beautiful. The kingdom of Arendelle feels authentic, and it should; the art team based its look on Nordic designs and architecture. The animators developed a custom system that made every snowflake unique, and ensured that the snow was impacted by characters' footsteps and digital wind in a natural way. You may be surprised, but "Frozen" will almost certainly make an impact on you.
- Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad
- Directors: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee
- Year: 2013
- Runtime: 102 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%
Galaxy Quest
"Galaxy Quest" is a parody of sci-fi conventions (both kinds). Unlike other send-ups, though, this one doesn't make fun of its source material. "Star Trek" fans aren't the butts of demeaning jokes. Instead, they're the targets of an ion nebulizer charged full of love. The cast, which is too long to list, is phenomenal, and fully embraces the roles they're playing. The pace will keep you on the edge of your seat, too. "Galaxy Quest" delivers big action sequences that are tempered with good silliness and deadpan humor. It's also full of heartwarming moments, like when Sir Alexander Dane (Alan Rickman) realizes the importance of his role as Dr. Lazarus. Finally, the digital and practical effects in "Galaxy Quest" surpass those in other '90s sci-fi films and television shows. During production, CGI couldn't handle everything, forcing the VFX team to rely on models, miniatures, and animatronic creature effects. You'll be happy they did.
- Starring: Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman
- Director: Dean Parisot
- Year: 1999
- Runtime: 104 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%
Ghostbusters
"Ghostbusters" can be a lot, especially for young viewers. The library specter terrifies. Bill Murray womanizes. Sigourney Weaver writhes suggestively. "Ghostbusters" pushes the boundaries of what some parents will want to show their children, but if you thought I'd leave this classic off a list of the best family movies, you may have taken a proton blast to the head. "Ghostbusters" is a fantastic family film that will make your entire crew laugh, jump, and cheer.
The film's VFX are good enough that your "Gen CG" kids will accept them, but let's face it: Murray is the best special effect in the movie. He's zany and charming, rattling off another instantly-quotable line every couple of minutes. "Ghostbusters" has some light kindertrauma and a smidge of inappropriate humor, but it never goes too far. It's the perfect gateway film for kids who want something a little scarier than "Hocus Pocus."
- Starring: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver
- Director: Ivan Reitman
- Year: 1984
- Runtime: 107 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%
The Goonies
When you're a kid, you're rarely in control. You're told to stay home with an adult, and to keep out of the way when your neighborhood is in danger of being torn down. But it's hard to do nothing when you have a treasure map, bikes, and friends ready to join you on an adventure. "The Goonies" is like a swashbuckling saga, though it all takes place along a stretch of Oregon coast. The rain-soaked small-town setting feels lived in and of our world. And yet, it's the jumping-off point for an adventure that resembles a fantasy epic, albeit a fairly down-to-earth one.
"Indiana Jones" may be a little too mature for some families. If so, let this underdog squad from the Goon Docks fill that void on movie night. The kids are resourceful, optimistic, loyal, and persistent as they solve a centuries-old mystery and try to save their homes. This is one of the lowest-rated movies on this list, but only according to critics. Audiences love the heart and spirit of "The Goonies," and so will your family.
- Starring: Sean Astin, Kerri Green, Ke Huy Quan
- Director: Richard Donner
- Year: 1985
- Runtime: 111 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%
A Hard Day's Night
All smiles, no egos. "A Hard Day's Night" humanizes the 20th century's most popular band just on the cusp of its U.S. invasion. The Beatles' story is told through a series of music videos, mockumentary interviews, and Marx Brothers-like skits. It may have been brilliant marketing at the time, but more than a half-century later, "A Hard Day's Night" is so much more than an advertisement.
We see the Beatles pampered as they're churned through the music-making machine. They're rushed from the studio to events to bars to hotels, never having a moment for themselves. At upper-crust parties, they can't seem to get a bite or something to drink — they're rich, but they still can't win. Everyone they meet, though, is charmed by the Beatles' wit, humor, and easy-breezy reaction to their sudden fame. "A Hard Day's Night" is a time capsule for '60s mod culture, but isn't dated. Its humor is sharp and slapstick, its tone playful, and its music iconic.
- Starring: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr
- Director: Richard Lester
- Year: 1964
- Runtime: 83 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
The Potterverse is not owned by one person. It's a community of people who see wonder in the world around them, and who believe that every person is capable of greatness. "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (or "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," if you live in the U.K.) zips in light as a Nimbus 2000 to capture that spirit. It's not the best movie in the Harry Potter franchise, but it is the franchise's best family film. Daniel Radcliffe's ability to elicit so much empathy at such a young age is magic unto itself.
Harry Potter is an underdog, yet the weight of the world rests on his shoulders, which is something we can all relate to. At least he's not alone in this fight. Hermione, Ron, Hagrid, and all of the others come to feel like allies as you wrestle control of the Wizarding World away from the dark forces who want to control it. Once you've seen "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," you should be able to gauge whether your kids are ready for the series' other movies, which get progressively darker.
- Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint
- Director: Chris Columbus
- Year: 2001
- Runtime: 152 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%
Hidden Figures
"Hidden Figures" is all about breaking down barriers in space and on Earth. It tells the story of three Black women whose mathematics, engineering, and mechanics expertise helped NASA rise into the stratosphere and win the Space Race. The movie is frank in its depiction of the subtle and not-so-subtle racism of the '60s and its impact on these brilliant women as they fought to do the jobs they were more than capable of doing.
The film is a way for families to introduce their children to both the space program and the civil rights movement. "Hidden Figures" is not just about Black women who broke barriers; it's also about how those in power can elevate others by speaking up (we salute you, John Glenn). That said, be aware that the film has been accused of whitewashing several scenes for dramatic effect. Outside of the emotionally charged cultural components, "Hidden Figures" also makes you care about the characters enough to celebrate their breakthroughs.
- Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe
- Director: Theodore Melfi
- Year: 2017
- Runtime: 127 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
Home Alone
Implausible. Crass. Sadistic. "Home Alone" is a Christmas classic for all of those reasons, and more. Yes, Mr. Ebert, it is "implausible" that an 8-year-old would be able to fend off two seasoned thugs using MicroMachines and roof tar, but Christmas is a time for miracles. Yes, Ms. Cooper, some of the movie's dialogue and situations are "crass," but the story is still wholesome with a good moral. Yes, Mr. Gleiberman, the entire movie is "sadistic," but boy oh boy is it fun.
"Home Alone" is fantasy fulfillment for every kid who wished their family away and dreamed about how successful they'd be roleplaying at adulthood. The cast is excellent, especially Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O'Hara. The cinematography is better than it should be. John Williams' score is — wait, John Williams wrote the score? And was nominated for an Oscar for it? I'm not surprised — the score is delightful. And let's not forget Daniel Stern's octave-soaring scream. He and Joe Pesci place charming menaces who take burned scalps, sliced feet, and paint cans to the head like champs. What's really implausible is that, decades later, this crass and sadistic film has become a Christmas classic. Yet here we are, you trout sniffers.
- Starring: Macaulay Culkin, Catherine O'Hara, Joe Pesci
- Director: Chris Columbus
- Year: 1990
- Runtime: 102 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 66%
How to Train Your Dragon
"How to Train Your Dragon" is a high-energy blockbuster about a violent multi-generational war between men and dragons. How is it a family film? Well, primarily, directors Christopher Sanders and Dean DeBlois fill each scene with so much warmth and heart that the story, setting, and characters are accessible to audiences of all ages.
"How to Train Your Dragon" is based on a beloved children's book. When Sanders and DeBlois took over production, they decided the book was too soft and whimsical; the movie's tone should be dark and grand, they decided, like dragons themselves. So, they enlisted legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins, known for "Shawshank Redemption," "No Country for Old Men," "Blade Runner 2049," and "1917" to develop an elevated aesthetic. With Deakin's guidance, Sanders and DeBlois ensure each action sequence serves a purpose, and that the lighting matches the movie's pseudo-historical setting. When the technical elements are grounded, our imaginations can take off — and rest assured, your family will soar through the captivating world of "How to Train Your Dragon."
- Starring: Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, America Ferrera
- Directors: Christopher Sanders, Dean DeBlois
- Year: 2010
- Runtime: 98 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%
The Incredibles
The best family films take the everyday parts of our lives, like jobs and crushes, and put them into fantastic settings and situations. In "The Incredibles," the Parrs toil through the same mundane social and professional muck we all do, but they're not your average family — they wear tights. Unfortunately for the Parrs, they cannot be super anymore. Due to government mandates, they're forced to hide their powers and live boring, un-super lives. Watching them break free from those constraints is a blast.
Bob (Craig T. Nelson) and Helen (Holly Hunter) are accustomed to being superpowered superstars. They fell in love while saving the world, and there's a competitiveness behind their charming banter. In fact, their relationship is so well-realized that you almost forget this is a superhero movie until the action kicks in. That's when you realize "The Incredibles" is one of the best films in the entire genre. With each punch, blast, and power surge, the characters grow and the story expands. "The Incredibles" culminates with a dynamic finale that showcases the family's growth as individuals and as a team. It's a perfect family movie.
- Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson
- Director: Brad Bird
- Year: 2004
- Runtime: 115 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%
Inside Out
It took two viewings of "Inside Out" for me to realize how incredible this movie is. Its intricate (but accessible) story inspired a few revelations about my own emotional development. Then I had my first child, and "Inside Out" reached a whole other level. It's about a family who moves to San Francisco from Minnesota. The daughter, Riley (Kaitlyn Dias), struggles to assimilate, and we get a peek inside her head as her anthropomorphized emotions navigate new challenges and deal with the trauma of leaving her old life behind.
The emotions are brilliantly cast, especially Amy Poehler as Joy and Phyllis Smith as Sadness. Joy dominates the other emotions, putting on a happy face that masks Riley's true feelings. As things go haywire inside her head, Riley responds by acting differently on the outside. Seeing the impact of her decisions offers a clarity that a college psychology course never could. "Inside Out" will entertain you, teach you, and help you assess your own emotional balance. If Pixar feels like it's been going downhill the last few years, it's only because, in 2015, the studio reached the pinnacle of smart storytelling.
- Starring: Kaitlyn Dias, Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith
- Director: Pete Docter
- Year: 2015
- Runtime: 95 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
The Iron Giant
What if a gun had a soul? "The Iron Giant" writer and director Brad Bird pitched that very concept to Warner Bros. and, surprisingly, the suits loved it. Bird felt that most animated movies were patronizing to children. "The Iron Giant" is not. It's about a child who befriends a lost alien war machine that's forgotten its purpose, and who guides his mechanical companion on a journey of rediscovery with optimism and empathy, even if that means rejecting the Iron Giant's original programming.
It's not just the allegory that makes this movie incredible. The action scenes are exhilarating, and the story will make you both laugh and cry. Brad Bird later merged his sensibilities with the Pixar formula, but with "The Iron Giant," you're getting pure, uncut Bird. It's full-on '50s B-movie schlock, but delivered with a cinematic sheen that recalls classic Disney fil,s. Bird credits Warner Bros. for keeping its mitts out of the production; his animation team oversaw the entire process. Of course, the movie flopped at the box office, but has since found a following thanks to strong word of mouth and "best of" lists like this.
- Starring: Eli Marienthal, Jennifer Aniston, Vin Diesel
- Director: Brad Bird
- Year: 1999
- Runtime: 86 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%
The Kid
In the age of color, sound, and visual effects, it's difficult to keep a kindergartener sitting through a silent, black-and-white film. Somehow, though, Charlie Chaplin makes it happen. "The Kid" has a slightly disturbing premise: A mother doesn't want her child and leaves it in a car outside a mansion, but the car is stolen and the kid abandoned. That's when the Tramp (Chaplin) finds him.
Chaplin doesn't shy away from difficult subject matter, including abuse and poverty, but his honey-sweet storytelling keeps the film's social observations palatable for everyone. The Tramp's relationship with the boy is endearing even as they get into mischief because it's always in service of the comedy. Near the end, Chaplin leans into the movie's themes in an abstract dream sequence, during which the Tramp realizes that his struggles to fit into society are now impacting someone he loves. "The Kid" is much like the Tramp: a bit dusty, but clever and never boring.
- Starring: Charlie Chaplin, Jackie Coogan, Edna Purviance
- Director: Charlie Chaplin
- Year: 1921
- Runtime: 60 minutes
- Rating: NR
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
Kiki's Delivery Service
Hayao Miyazaki is known for inserting moments of "ma," or empty, motionless silence, into his movies, keeping the pace light and airy. Well, "Kiki's Delivery Service" is a deep inhale of "ma," filling you with an almost meditative peacefulness. The ambient sounds that accompany Kiki on her flights add a texture that caresses the back of your mind. Taking them in while admiring Studio Ghibli's hand-drawn art makes "Kiki's Delivery Service" like a leisurely afternoon stroll through an outdoor art exhibit.
"Kiki's Delivery Service" is about 13-year-old witch-in-training Kiki (Kirsten Dunst), who's unsure of her abilities. She opens a delivery service and, as a result of her exploration of the world and her interactions with the people in her life, her confidence returns. It's a coming-of-age story, but it's told like nothing else in film. There's almost no conflict, just charm. Oh, and did I mention that Phil Hartman plays a delightfully sarcastic talking cat? I encourage you to return to "Kiki's Delivery Service" again and again to breathe in — and out — its wonderful "ma."
- Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Phil Hartman, Debbie Reynolds
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Year: 1998
- Runtime: 103 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
Kubo and the Two Strings
"Kubo and the Two Strings" is about the power of storytelling — specifically, how your story can be your strength, and how it's never too late to rewrite it. Kubo (Art Parkinson) takes care of his mother, who has been in a mostly subdued state since she lost the love of her life. When Kubo's family comes to claim him and his remaining eye, his mother dies protecting him, only to return in another form to guide Kubo on a journey of discovery. Kubo uses his magical gift of music to tell stories, create allies, and protect those around him.
It's a fun and unique magic system that required a little magic from the animators to pull off. First, the Laika team created CGI-enhanced backgrounds that complement the studio's signature stop-motion animation. Next, 3D printers gave the animators unlimited creative options — and they explored that freedom to its fullest. Kubo's allies include a talking baboon, a small origami soldier, and a beetle-shelled samurai. Their designs are inventive and their emotive animation somewhat miraculous, given the medium. But "Kubo and the Two Strings" isn't just a spectacle; the narrative is moving as well.
- Starring: Art Parkinson, Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey
- Director: Travis Knight
- Year: 2016
- Runtime: 102 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%
Kung Fu Panda
The release of "Kung Fu Panda" in China sent a Silken Moon Touch blast through the nation's cultural and arts communities. Some artists denounced the improper use of a national symbol (the panda). Others wondered why a film with such rich cultural representation couldn't be made in China itself. "Kung Fu Panda" stirs emotions like this because it's made with care and thoughtfulness. Chinese audiences and critics lauded its attention to detail in referencing Chinese mythology, history, culture, architecture, design, and martial arts. It's also a delightful film no matter where you happen to live.
"Kung Fu Panda" is about an orphaned panda who doesn't fit the classical mold of a kung fu master, yet he perseveres to become one anyway. Po's (Jack Black) journey is one hilarious failure after another. His adoptive father, a goose named Mr. Ping (James Hong), constantly believes in Po, and his big revelation is one of the several sweet moments that make "Kung Fu Panda" about more than just kicks and giggles.
- Starring: Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong
- Directors: John Stevenson, Mark Osborne
- Year: 2008
- Runtime: 91 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%
Labyrinth
"Labyrinth" is full of things '80s kids love: Muppets, dark fairy tales, M.C. Escher, and David Bowie. It starts a little melodramatic as our main protagonist, Sarah (Jennifer Connelly), wishes that the Goblin King (Bowie) would take away her brother. During that moment, though, you start to see the Hensonness of it all when goblins stop to listen to her exact words. After the Goblin King sweeps away baby bro, Sarah follows them into his labyrinthian world, a setting so sweetly dark fantasy that countless pre-teen goths have dreamt of absconding to its depths between puffs of cloves.
The world of "Labyrinth" is filled with the kind of creativity you'd expect from a collaboration between Jim Henson, Monty Python's Terry Jones, George Lucas, and illustrator David Froud. Despite the Goblin King's questionable motivations, your family will dance to the film's catchy songs, laugh along with Sarah's friendly allies, and get lost in this dark but dreamy world.
- Starring: Jennifer Connelly, David Bowie
- Director: Jim Henson
- Year: 1986
- Runtime: 101 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%
A League of Their Own
It's a little bawdy. It's a little crude. It's a little rude. It's entirely fantastic. "A League of Their Own" is a feel-good movie that earns its feel-good moments and is much more than a vehicle for a classic Tom Hanks one-liner. It's about the women who filled stadiums playing baseball while the men were at war. As you may expect, these ladies face a constant barrage of sexism, both from individuals and society at large. It makes it feel like each character is an underdog, leading to plenty of joy when they succeed.
"A League of Their Own" is one of the best sports movies ever made because it touches on the nostalgia of playing baseball and has the same pace — exciting, but not overwhelming — as a live game at the ballpark. It works as a family film because of the fantastic cast. Each player on the Rockford Peaches has a distinct personality, particularly Dottie Hinson (Geena Davis), a woman who knows her place in the world and helps her teammates (and their manager) become their best selves.
- Starring: Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Madonna
- Director: Penny Marshall
- Year: 1992
- Runtime: 126 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%
The LEGO Movie
Everything is awesome about "The LEGO Movie." It's about an average LEGO figure who's destined to save the world, but can only do so by believing in himself. Writer-directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller pulled off a minor miracle by putting so much heart into the toy's hollow plastic chest. The film's jokes and references are clever. The actors sound like they're having fun. The animation looks like it's stop-motion, although it's 100% computer created, which allows Lord and Miller to use live-action-style lighting, pacing, and camera techniques.
The filmmakers' attention to detail is incredible. Animators included the smudges and other imperfections you would find on LEGO toys, including the defective space helmet worn by Benny, which was based on a 1980s toy that Miller played with as a child. The animators utilized the LEGO digital designer when creating the environments, making sure that every vehicle, character, and set can actually be built. Shockingly, "The LEGO Movie" did not receive an Oscar nomination — a snub mentioned during the ceremony — but this movie will get a standing ovation from your entire crew.
- Starring: Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Morgan Freeman
- Directors: Phil Lord, Chris Miller
- Year: 2014
- Runtime: 95 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%
The Lion King
"The Lion King" is the apex of the Disney Renaissance. It follows a young lion who returns to his homeland to avenge his father and take back control from his usurping uncle. You know, typical kids' stuff. However, despite several intense moments, "The Lion King" is mostly about hope and family bonds. There's not a lot of humor, but the story is fun, and most of the jokes that are there land well. The art is beautiful, too, even if it marks a seismic shift in the animation industry.
"The Lion King" is the last blockbuster animated film that used mostly hand-drawn art, and even it isn't entirely CGI-free. You can see the results of Disney's computer animation production system (CAPS) during the wildebeest stampede. Animators developed a system that made the computer-drawn wildebeests fit seamlessly into the hand-drawn environment. Yes, "The Lion King" represents the end of an era, but its passing opened up new opportunities and new ways to tell stories. It's the circle of life.
- Starring: Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons, James Earl Jones
- Directors: Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff
- Year: 1994
- Runtime: 87 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
A Little Princess
Our lives are full of magic moments that, upon reflection, make our individual stories feel both unique and somehow predestined. "A Little Princess" celebrates those moments. Sara (Liesel Matthews) grows up in India until her widowed father is called away to fight in World War I. She's sent to a strict private school in New York City, where her dad's elevated station has perks. Sara leverages her status to empower her classmates. However, when her father is reported dead in combat, she loses everything and we find out that her power doesn't derive from her dad's station or money, but rather her resilient compassion.
"A Little Princess" is a period piece with fairytale moments. The movie remains grounded because the story taps into our own empathy, reminding us that the special moments in our lives have magic of their own.
- Starring: Liesel Matthews, Eleanor Bron, Liam Cunningham
- Director: Alfonso Cuarón
- Year: 1995
- Runtime: 97 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%
Long Way North
A young explorer comes of age on the high seas. It sounds like "Moana," but "Long Way North" is no Disney film. In fact, the movie charts a course in the opposite direction of Disney's style, offering a somewhat realistic look at the effort to explore the Northwest Territory and discover the North Pole. It all unfolds from the point-of-view of a Russian aristocrat who defies her parents to find her grandfather's lost ship and restore her family name.
"Long Way North" features beautiful 2D animation and a style that resembles a young art student's Crayola oil-drawn masterpiece. You could pause any frame and hang the picture on your wall. The approachable animation introduces children to a challenging story with few laughs but a lot of heart. The girl persists by learning, adapting, and working hard. A wonderful montage displays her resilience as she works at a seaside inn to pay for her new life, and while the movie ends before she returns home, a delightful medley during the end credits shows us her triumphant moment.
- Starring: Christa Théret, Féodor Atkine
- Director: Rémi Chayé
- Year: 2016
- Runtime: 81 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
What exactly is Marcel? Charming, that's what he is. "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" is a mockumentary about a googly-eyed mollusk shell who's trying to find his family. Marcel (Jenny Slate) shares his home with Nana Connie, whose health is failing. Random Airbnb guests who stay at Marcel's abode post videos of Marcel, which makes him internet famous and help him reconnect with his family.
What makes "Marcel" so sweet is his can-do attitude. He fearlessly navigates the home using whatever objects he has access to, from a hang glider made out of a Dorito to a kitchen mixer that he employs to shake fresh fruit loose from a tree. His inventiveness is clever as are his insights into life, such as "Guess why I smile a lot? Uh, 'cause it's worth it." It's amazing that the story of this unlikely hero and philosopher came together in a weekend. What's even more amazing is that stop-motion experts The Chiodo Bros. brought this unique being to life, and that A24 put him on the big screen. Be happy they did. This little charmer will win over filmgoers of all ages.
- Starring: Jenny Slate, Isabella Rossellini
- Director: Dean Fleischer-Camp
- Year: 2022
- Runtime: 89 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
March of the Penguins
Animals are fantastic vessels for storytelling because anthropomorphism helps kids see themselves in the characters and makes abstract concepts more accessible. Also, they're cute and do funny things. Nature documentaries are easy crowd-pleasers, though few have a cinematic narrative as engaging as "March of the Penguins." Narrator Morgan Freeman takes us on a journey along the circle of life, showing us the devotion, hard work, and care it takes to be a parent — especially in harsh Antarctica. The editing and music drive the slow action forward. Clever writing gives weight to pivotal moments. The star of the film, though, is the photography, which takes us to a place where most humans couldn't survive for more than a few seconds.
The conditions the crew endured while filming "March of the Penguins" were hostile at best, and life-threatening at worst. There aren't many people who can spend 13 months shooting in 40-below-zero weather and 100-mile-per-hour winds. Yet this devoted crew, led by director Luc Jacquet, captured 120 hours' worth of intimate and loving moments that help you understand why these Emperor penguins keep marching despite overwhelming odds against their survival.
- Starring: Morgan Freeman, penguins
- Director: Luc Jacquet
- Year: 2005
- Runtime: 80 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
March of the Wooden Soldiers
Many Laurel and Hardy films are cinema relics, but don't overlook the duo's comedic chops. The two packed theaters for a half-century for a reason. One of their funniest productions, "March of the Wooden Soldiers," is about life in a village filled with nursery rhyme and fairytale characters. The sets, costumes, and musical numbers carry a small-town theater vibe, but that's part of their charm. Like many comedies of the early 20th century, it all serves as a backdrop that allows the stars to shine.
Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy are masters of vaudevillian slapstick. It played well in silent films, and still worked in the talkie era because of Laurel's earnest delivery and Hardy's throaty reactions. In "March of the Wooden Soldiers," the pair are trying to foil the unwholesome plans of a villain who's one part Wicked Witch, and one part Ebenezer Scrooge. Make sure you watch the HD version of the film, though; your family may struggle with lesser-quality copies. Laurel and Hardy have a deep catalog full of gems worth discovering — the classic "Big Business" would easily make a list of the "95 Best Family Shorts."
- Starring: Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy, Charlotte Henry
- Directors: Gus Meins, Charley Rogers
- Year: 1934
- Runtime: 73 minutes
- Rating: NR
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
Mary Poppins
Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews) is the original manic pixie dream girl, though this MPDG refuses to be tamed by the bland men of her world. Instead, she upends the meticulously outlined lives of a well-to-do 1910 London family. Poppins employs a little nanny magic that makes you wonder if she's an angel, fairy, or Hufflepuff. Don't look too deeply under Poppins' beflowered boating hat for answers. This is Disney. You have to assume there's going to be a little magic in this world.
Director Robert Stevenson and crew show employ some cinematic wizardry of their own, using camera and editing tricks to conjure on-screen illusions. But Poppins and her cockney-churning chum Bert (Dick Van Dyke) don't require any lens tricks to draw a crowd. They enthusiastically manipulate the city and people around them, usually through song and dance. "Mary Poppins" has a frenetic energy that matches its vibrant technicolor sets and costumes. Some of the jokes and story elements will go right over your kids' heads, but there's nothing a little spoonful of sugar won't cure — and "Mary Poppins" isn't shy about doling out doses of sweetness.
- Starring: Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, Glynis Johns
- Director: Robert Stevenson
- Year: 1964
- Runtime: 140 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%
Matilda
"Matilda" is a kitschy family classic that doesn't shy away from the surreal. It's like an early Tim Burton film with its quirky music, a playful palette, cartoonish characters, and whimsically dramatic camera shots. It's no surprise that director Danny DeVito hired cinematographer Stefan Czapsky, who frequently collaborated with Burton, to lens "Matilda." The story about a girl who doesn't feel at home with her family because they disapprove of her thirst for knowledge and growing telekinetic abilities feels like it's based on a child's retelling of the classic Roald Dahl book, filled with outlandish adults, over-exaggerated conflicts, and cheeky magical flourishes.
You can see the roots of other classic kids' stories here. Matilda's home life and her discovery of magic are similar to Harry Potter's pre-Hogwarts days. The movie's garish and culturally disconnected characters would feel at home in an episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." In fact, DeVito's character, Harry Wormwood, feels like an early Frank Reynolds, the greedy father he plays in "It's Always Sunny." None of these elements should work together, yet they do. "Matilda" is a sweet and fanciful family comedy that's unabashedly '90s.
- Starring: Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman
- Director: Danny DeVito
- Year: 1996
- Runtime: 93 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%
Moana
"Moana" follows the predictable Disney princess formula: A frustrated teenager who sets out to find her inner voice and save her kingdom. But Moana (Auli'l Cravalho) doesn't wear a satin dress, doesn't want to be called princess, has no love interest, and her parents are ... alive? Disney, what have you become?! "Moana" also throws a few wrenches into Disney's well-worn gears by including a diverse cast and attempting to be culturally accurate, though there are concerns about how realistic the film's depiction of Polynesian culture really is.
The songs, though, are thoughtful, narrative-driven earworms by a team that includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, composer Mark Mancina, and songwriter Opetaia Foa'i. Dwayne Johnson delivers zingy one-liners and hammy show tunes in equal measure, and offers a steady voice to guide Moana. The ocean accompanies Moana on her journey and, miraculously, the animation team makes the blue mass empathetic. There's a lot of Disney magic on display here, though what really powers the sails of "Moana" is the lead character, voiced by Auli'l Cravalho. She's persistent and tough, but the movie doesn't treat her empowerment like a novelty. It's just Moana being Moana.
- Starring: Auli'l Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Temuera Morrison
- Directors: John Musker, Ron Clements
- Year: 2016
- Runtime: 113 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%
The Muppet Movie
The Muppets are a miracle. How do they exist? They're basically Summer of Love hallucinations brought to life by once-in-a-generation artists who mastered vaudevillian showmanship and the polished timing of veteran stage comedians. "The Muppet Show" cleverly showcases that unusual artistry with a frenetic pace and energy. In "The Muppet Movie," the Muppets are more grounded than in "The Muppet Show," though they still deliver quotable one-liners and engage in the kind of campy hi-jinks that made them icons.
The story is about a small-pond frog who dreams of making it in Hollywood. Along the way, he becomes a little less green and makes rainbow connections, assembling a large crew of like-minded (and similarly-stitched) beings. At times, the film feels like a bunch of skits stitched together, but a dusting of Muppet magic brings everything together. The sing-a-long worthy soundtrack keeps your toes tapping, and the artistry that brings the Muppets into the real world is amazing. In his review, Roger Ebert said that, if you figure out how the crew filmed Kermit pedaling a bike, you're missing the point, adding "I prefer to believe he did it himself." "The Muppet Movie" will make your entire family believe.
- Starring: Jim Henson, Frank Oz, Charles Durning
- Director: James Frawley
- Year: 1979
- Runtime: 94 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%
The Muppets
"The Muppets" is a clever, loving ode to the furry, fuzzy, monstrous, adorable characters who influenced a generation. It dusts off an old concept — bringing back the band for one last show — and adds some modern flair to the mix. The popularity of Jason Segel's musical performance in "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" likely opened some eyes. He clearly has a passion for the Muppets, and it shines through in this 2011 movie, which he co-wrote. The film introduced Jim Henson's creations to a new generation, and they've remained in our collective consciousness since.
"The Muppets" is awash in positivity and joy, especially when the odds are against the titular performers. The sharp and witty jokes come flying at you, but before you have a chance to truly process the humor, the story has already moved on. As a result, you'll find yourself perma-smiling as you suppress a laugh so that you can hear the next joke. Segel and Amy Adams fully commit to the gags, too, keeping pace with their felt counterparts. The love shown to the Muppets will bring a tear to the eyes of anyone who grew up singing along to "It's time to get this started."
- Starring: Jason Segel, Amy Adams, Peter Linz
- Director: James Bobin
- Year: 2011
- Runtime: 98 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%
My Neighbor Totoro
"My Neighbor Totoro" excels at cinematic escapism. It's about a young family who move into a rural home to be near their hospitalized mother. The human neighbors are friendly, as are the spirit-kind, which includes the titular Totoro, a massive bear-like creature with a huggability rating that's off the charts. Totoro brings a little magic into the lives of 11-year-old Satsuki (Dakota Fanning) and her little sister, Mei (Elle Fanning), as they struggle with their mother's absence. Their magical adventures include whimsical musical moments, wondrous seed-planting rituals, and breezy countryside rides aboard a magical Catbus.
The post-war Japan setting is beautifully hand-painted, serene, comforting, and abuzz with life. Director Hayao Miyazaki breathes his signature airiness into the world, sweeping you through a story about a family's illness that, through his expert guidance, never feels overwhelming for young kids. There's no real conflict in the film, just moments of tension as the family navigates this difficult time. "My Neighbor Totoro" is a world you may find yourself escaping to again and again.
- Starring: Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, Tim Daly (English Dub)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Year: 1988
- Runtime: 87 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
My Octopus Teacher
"My Octopus Teacher" latches on to your heart, and won't unstick for several days. The documentary follows an emotionally exhausted professional photographer who retreats to his childhood home along the coast of South Africa. While diving, he meets a curious and intelligent octopus who inspires him to document what becomes an unusually intimate cross-species friendship. The film portrays octopuses as playful, socially inquisitive, and brilliant survivalists.
The relationship between man and mollusk will leave your heart aflutter, but the most pulse-pounding moments don't feature photographer Craig Foster. In several scenes, a species of octopus-hunting shark arrives, leading to pursuits that play out like blockbuster car chases. You'll be amazed at the many ways an octopus can evade and survive an attack. Given the animals' short lifespans, you know this relationship will come to an end. However, this eventuality is not a downer, because the octopus has a lasting effect on Foster. This uncanny relationship sensitizes him to the needs of others, including his son, whom he reconnects with. The realism of "My Octopus Teacher" showcases the circle of life in a way even "The Lion King" cannot.
- Starring: Craig Foster
- Directors: Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed
- Year: 2020
- Runtime: 85 minutes
- Rating: TV-G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
What a coincidence that one of only two PG-13 movies on this list is a Christmas movie. "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" has a few choice words and a couple of references to panty lines, but watching this classic with your entire family will ensure your hap, hap, happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny Kaye. The story is relatable ... kind of. Upper-middle-class chemical engineer Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) can't afford a swimming pool because his even richer boss turned his Christmas bonus into a subscription to a jelly of the month club.
Watching "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" is an annual event in my household. It was my grandmother's favorite Christmas movie, and is my five-year-old daughter's favorite Christmas movie. How does it bridge generations so effectively? By taking every bad holiday moment you've ever experienced and packing them into one joke-laden story, then topping them off with Chase's hilarious pratfalls. "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" is like watching an old film reel of your family's failures that somehow makes you sentimental ... until the attic door is pulled out from underneath you.
- Starring: Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Randy Quaid
- Director: Jeremiah S. Chechik
- Year: 1989
- Runtime: 97 minutes
- Rating: PG-13
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70%
The NeverEnding Story
There's a swamp full of kindertrauma in "The NeverEnding Story," but it's worth enduring the heavy moments for those when Falkor takes you soaring above the clouds. This movie introduced a generation of kids to the concept of the metaverse via a boy who saves the world he's reading about by believing in the power of imagination. Director Wolfgang Petersen deftly balances the story in both the real and the fantasy worlds — and yes, the guy best known for intense adult thrillers directed "The NeverEnding Story."
You never feel like you're trapped underwater as in "Das Boot," but Peterson doesn't shy from intense moments, like when the terrifying wolf-like Gmork attacks Atreyu (Noah Hathaway). If you're watching "The NeverEnding Story" with a young one, you'll need to offer a comforting hand now and again, but the spectacle justifies the extra work. Despite its high-fantasy setting, the film's young characters hold their own. The Empress (Tami Stronach) is an ageless wonder, powerful but vulnerable. Atreyu is a capable warrior, but isn't afraid of emotion. "The NeverEnding Story" will make you scream, cheer, cry, and bop along to the bubbly '80s techno theme that accompanies the credits.
- Starring: Barret Oliver, Noah Hathaway, Tami Stronach
- Director: Wolfgang Petersen
- Year: 1984
- Runtime: 94 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%
The Nightmare Before Christmas
"What's this? I can't believe my eyes!" Seriously, how did Tim Burton get this greenlighted? And how did director Henry Selick pull it off? The answers are, well: He's Tim Burton, and he's Henry Selick. After the success of "Beetlejuice" and "Batman," Burton could make whatever he wanted, which at the time was actually "Batman Returns." So, Burton enlisted Selick, a capable animator who he met while working at Disney, to tell the story of the Halloween hero Jack Skellington, who falls in love with Christmas.
The movie has a dream-like feel, with malformed cityscapes colored and an otherworldly palette. Selick and his team utilized live-action camera techniques and lighting styles normally employed in black-and-white films to give the film a timeless vibe. The effect creates a holiday atmosphere; it's almost like the Rankin/Bass films, but the animation in "Nightmare" has a smoothness and polish that make its visuals pop. The songs are infectious and the voice acting is elite. Some scenes are too scary for young ones, but that's all the more reason to snuggle up to this holiday classic between Halloween and Christmastime. You may even want to spike some nog with Frog's Breath and try out the Disney+ Sing-Along version.
- Starring: Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara, William Hickey
- Director: Henry Selick
- Year: 1993
- Runtime: 75 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%
Paddington 2
Here's your new answer to the "are there any movie sequels better than the originals?" debate. The first "Paddington" is sweet as a marmalade sandwich, but "Paddington 2" is even better; both are wonderful films, but the sequel just lands like nothing you've seen before. Director Paul King captures the essence of Paddington's story, which is based on a book that brightened the day for countless kids stuck inside during downpours. Paddington's buoyant personality illuminates the lives of those around him, and that charm is on full display in "Paddington 2."
King shows a Wes Anderson-like flair for choosing colors, dictating pace, and employing humor, but never takes it too far. In one of the film's best scenes, Paddington imagines giving a special pop-up book to his aunt. The book's pages fill the screen, as Paddington thinks about sharing the places that make his new home special with his family. The animation is miraculous, and the moment makes you want nothing more than for Paddington to get his paws on the book. You absolutely understand why everyone he meets wants to help him on his journey.
- Starring: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins
- Director: Paul King
- Year: 2017
- Runtime: 103 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%
Pee-Wee's Big Adventure
"Pee-Wee's Big Adventure" has no contemporaries. Nearly four decades after its release, it remains unlike anything else ever put on celluloid. The movie starts with a dream sequence in which Pee-wee (Paul Reubens) wins the Tour de France on his custom bike. He wakes up, but the dreaminess never ends. Pee-wee lives a cartoonish, Rube Goldberg-esque existence until his beloved bike is stolen and he sets out into the real world to track it down. Anything can happen in this movie — it's all about gags, laughs, and fun.
Each viewing creates a new favorite moment. One day it may be, "Tell 'em Large Marge sent ya'." The next day, it may be James Brolin saying, "I'm a loner, a rebel." The next day, "Tequila!" Reubens, Phil Hartman, and Michael Varhol peppered the script with little jokes and throwaway lines that all hit, and director Tim Burton made all of them pop with his signature surrealism. There are a few scary moments involving clowns and an animated sequence from the Chiodo Bros that will make everyone jump. It's all part of the fun that makes "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" a family comedy classic.
- Starring: Paul Reubens, E.G. Daily, Mark Holton
- Director: Tim Burton
- Year: 1985
- Runtime: 90 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%
Pinocchio
Historically, Disney has loved to embrace its dark side, especially during the studio's golden era — and "Pinocchio" may be the darkest Disney film of them all. This family classic features human trafficking, slavery, and a transformation scene that's one of the creepiest moments of body horror in all of film. Despite all this, "Pinocchio" is an incredible cinematic experience. There's a reason why the New York Times called it the "best cartoon ever made" when it first hit theaters, and why it's still considered a masterpiece today.
With each frame painstakingly drawn by hand, "Pinocchio" is stunning. Disney's unparalleled craftsmanship is on full display when Jiminy Cricket warms himself by Geppetto's glowing hearth; when ocean waves part for Monstroso the whale; and when Pinocchio takes his first jangly steps. The studio's multiplane camera technique allowed the animators to fill every still with depth, color, and texture. "Pinocchio" will take your family on an adventure filled with peril, but the film's brightest moments break through all that gloom.
- Starring: Dickie Jones, Cliff Edwards, Christian Rub
- Directors: Ben Sharpsteen, Hamilton Luske
- Year: 1940
- Runtime: 87 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
In 1987, Steve Martin couldn't miss. He was in the middle of an unprecedented streak of comedy films, and "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" may be the peak of the run. It's about two men struggling to return home in time for Thanksgiving, but even though the characters are lost, the audience is exactly where we're supposed to be: on a journey of discovery. Steve Martin is the compass that guides us, and John Candy is the cozy fire that keeps us warm.
"Planes, Trains and Automobiles" is director John Hughes' most heartfelt film. Yes, you will laugh, and laugh, and laugh, but mostly you will feel, because these grown men learn to love and be loved. This movie has become a Thanksgiving tradition for families who want to celebrate the shifting meaning of the holiday. It's about those of us who have enough to share, and who open our bounty to those who don't have enough — but in "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," that "have" isn't money. It's family.
- Starring: Steve Martin, John Candy
- Director: John Hughes
- Year: 1987
- Runtime: 92 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%
Ponyo
The miracle of Hayao Miyazaki's films is that they feel like his imagination is spilling directly onto the screen. From the wave-walking storm scene to the near-infinite colors of the ocean kingdom, the attention to detail in "Ponyo" is amazing. Its story is a loose take on Hans Christian Anderson's "Little Mermaid," following a sea creature who falls in love with the surface world and nearly destroys her underwater village to pursue a new life.
There are moments here that will take your breath away, especially when you consider the entire film is hand-drawn; Miyazaki shut down Studio Ghibli's CGI department before filming began. But while the visuals grab you, it's the story that holds you. "Ponyo" has a buoyant innocence that keeps it floating along without bogging everything down with unnecessary conflict. It's an excellent Sunday morning watch, particularly snuggled under blankets. A tip: Pre-order ramen for lunch — you'll thank me after seeing the steaming bowls up on screen.
- Starring: Noah Cyrus, Frankie Jonas, Tina Fey (English dub)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Year: 2009
- Runtime: 100 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%
The Princess Bride
"The Princess Bride" is one of the most quotable movies ever made. That's not because the lines are fantastically written — they are, but that's not the reason — but rather because they're treated with such reverence. It feels like director Rob Reiner and his incredible cast knew they were making a classic during filming. The story builds up to special moments, and the actors deliver the dialogue with such heart, sincerity, and enthusiasm that the lines nestle into your consciousness and change the way you speak. Anyone who has seen "The Princess Bride" has hollered out "Inconceivable!" or "As you wish!" or "My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die" at least once.
The story concerns a farm boy who leaves home and returns to find that the woman he loves is the target of a conniving prince. Technically, Cary Elwes is the star of the film, but it's really more of an ensemble piece. "The Princess Bride" is a fast-paced fantasy epic mixed with a high-polished love story. It'll bring a smile to everyone's face — even days (or years) after watching it.
- Starring: Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin
- Director: Rob Reiner
- Year: 1987
- Runtime: 98 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Films in the Shrekiverse like to boast about having layers, but they've never been peeled back like they are in "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish." The Oscar-nominated film caught audiences by surprise thanks to several drastic changes to the franchise's typical output. The animators used a painterly art style to highlight emotional moments, and the film's theme focuses on a heavy subject. Puss suffers panic attacks while confronting the one thing he cannot outrun: death.
The crew took no shortcuts to depict Puss's intense moments of anxiety. The audio was recorded under the guidance of mental health experts. According to the Animation World Network, the animators made sure the stylized animation, which risked making the animation look cheap, maintained a "high level of detail and fidelity." Most of the story moves at a breakneck pace — it's like "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World" on two cups of cappuccino. However, the moments when Puss feels fear bring everything screeching to a halt. It's a brilliant portrayal of a challenging mental state that's depicted with care and never used arbitrarily. And, after all this, if you're worried that the movie is too heavy, don't be. In spite of the topic, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" will leave your family in stitches.
- Starring: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Florence Pugh
- Director: Joel Crawford
- Year: 2022
- Runtime: 102 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%
Queen of Katwe
You know the moves "Queen of Katwe" is going to make, but you can't stop them. The movie will win you over regardless. The film is based on an ESPN article about an underdog chess player who became a champion, and is told with a little Disney charm. Life is hard in the Ugandan slum called Katwe. There, 10-year-old Phiona (Madina Nalwanga) discovers chess thanks to Robert Katende (David Oyelowo), who tells Phiona his club is a "place for fighters." She becomes hooked, and begins to understand her purpose in life.
The chess tournament scenes are well-paced, bringing some tension as you root for Phiona and her fellow competitors. Of course, what really makes the movie pop is everything that happens away from the board. Katwe is filled with broken shanties and debris. It's bleak, but the people who live there are vivid; their clothes, personalities, and relationships all speak to their joy. The setting is an eye-opener for kids, but it teaches a good lesson. We all have the same needs: Food, water, shelter, love, and purpose.
- Starring: Madina Nalwanga, Lupita Nyong'o, David Oyelowo
- Director: Mira Nair
- Year: 2016
- Runtime: 124 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
Ratatouille
Pixar movies will alter your perception of what's normal. After watching "Ratatouille," you may think, "I'm open-minded. I'd eat food prepared by a rat." There's not a chance you would, but the story makes you care enough that you'll at least entertain the thought. "Ratatouille" takes okace behind the scenes at a French restaurant that's lost its luster since its beloved chef passed away. Remy (Patton Oswalt), a rat with a nose for fine cuisine, wonders if there's more to food than a means to stay alive. He teams up with a young restaurant worker to explore his culinary passion.
There's nothing complicated about "Ratatouille," but it's prepared with a delightful combination of layered colors, seasoned characters, and organically-developed moments. The scene that brings this movie home is when the food critic tastes Remy's version of ratatouille for the first time. His reaction and the ensuing intersection of culminating character arcs make this film a chef's kiss. If you're a family of foodies or film lovers, your entire crew will want to indulge in this culinary cinema classic.
- Starring: Patton Oswalt, Lou Romano, Ian Holm
- Director: Brad Bird
- Year: 2007
- Runtime: 111 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%
The Red Turtle
It's hard to pinpoint exactly what "The Red Turtle" is about. A man, lost at sea, awakens on a tropical island. His attempts to leave the island are thwarted by a red turtle who — are you ready for it? — turns into a woman after the man kills the animal. They become a couple, have a son, and grow old together. There's little conflict and almost no dialogue, but the ebb and flow of life on this island creates enough tension to hold your attention.
As you ponder the film's deeper meanings, your eyes scan the screen, which contains a continuous stream of harmonious animation. The artists used charcoal to create the ocean, sun, forest, and beach. The characters move like actors, because artists used live performers as references for their drawings. The turtles and rafts were developed using CGI. Studio Ghibli collaborated with European director Michael Dudok de Wit to make "The Red Turtle," though it doesn't feel like other Studio Ghibli films. Instead of easy and breezy, this film is like the tsunami that crashes through the island. You're left pondering its purpose, but don't regret the journey.
- Starring: Tom Hudson, Barbara Beretta
- Director: Michael Dudok de Wit
- Year: 2017
- Runtime: 80 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
The Secret Garden
There are few joys in this world like bringing something back from the brink of death, whether it's a garden or a sickly boy who says, "Everybody thinks I'll die." In "The Secret Garden," both are rejuvenated by a stubborn girl. Mary Lennox (Kate Maberly) lost her parents during an earthquake in India. She's sent to her uncle's rural estate; he's in mourning and mostly absent, so she becomes the spark that brings everything back to life.
Mary discovers a hidden garden that she begins to nurture. That's where her cousin takes his first step. Once he's walking, the kids cast a spell to grab the attention of his absent father. There's no actual magic in this movie, but the way the incantation is shot will haunt you, while the garden's transformation of the garden will dazzle you. The reunion between uncle and cousin may summon a tear to the corner of your eye, too. The 1993 film is the best of six film adaptations of Frances Hodgson Burnett's 1911 novel because of its skillful photography, its world-class acting (hi, Dame Maggie!), and its gothic but cheerful atmosphere.
- Starring: Kate Maberly, Heydon Prowse, Maggie Smith
- Director: Agnieszka Holland
- Year: 1993
- Runtime: 101 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%
The Secret of Kells
"The Secret of Kells," an animated movie about using art to establish a lasting culture in the face of annihilation, is stunning. Vikings march toward the Abbey of Kells, where the abbot worries more about building walls than preserving the centuries-old Book of Kells. The book, the story, and the film's art direction are all based on a legendary medieval relic that features centuries of mystical Celtic art. You see its designs etched into the film's abbey, woven into its forest, and magically brought to life with each new drawing. The abbot is exasperated that his nephew Brendan (Evan McGuire) is adding to the Book of Kells. He doesn't see the point of making art when destruction is nigh.
The film features cartoonish violence, including allusions to stabbing, wolf attacks, and a scaffolding disaster. However, Brendan's positive spirit keeps things light. "The Secret of Kells" is about contributing to something bigger than yourself and connecting to future generations; watching this movie with kids and grandparents is an excellent way to make some connections of your own.
- Starring: Evan McGuire, Brendan Gleeson, Christen Mooney
- Directors: Tomm Moore, Nora Twomey
- Year: 2010
- Runtime: 78 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%
The Secret of NIMH
Don Bluth spent years polishing the animation of Disney classics like "Robin Hood," "Pete's Dragon," and "The Rescuers." While filming "The Fox and the Hound," he and a group of talented animators left Disney to launch their own studio that focused on hand-drawn animation. They developed a 1980s classic that Disney wishes it had made — seriously. "The Secret of NIMH" is a dark fantasy about a mother mouse who seeks help from a mysterious group of rats to save her ill son and home.
I say dark because "The Secret of NIMH" is renowned nightmare fuel thanks to the imposing Great Owl and stalking farm cat. A few intense moments, though, come with a payoff. Mrs. Brisby (Elizabeth Hartman) shows courage despite terrible odds that worsen at every turn. The images are impactful because of the artistry in each frame. That intensity is matched by Jerry Goldsmith's dramatic score that feels like it's composed for a live-action blockbuster. Some story arcs become convoluted but "The Secret of NIMH" has an uplifting energy that keeps you locked into Mrs. Brisby's heroic journey. It's dark but beautiful and makes for an exciting family film night.
- Starring: Elizabeth Hartman, Dom DeLuise, Shannen Doherty
- Director: Don Bluth
- Year: 1982
- Runtime: 88 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
The Secret of Roan Inish
"The Secret of Roan Inish" is a pleasantly placid fairy tale that reels you in with its charm and sense of mystery. A young girl moves to her grandparents' fishing village after her mother passes, and starts to wonder if her baby brother, lost at sea long ago, may still live at the family's former island home, Roan Inish.
The film expertly creates a sense of place. The camerawork practically sprays you with seawater during the girl's daily chores, and peppers shots with sunlight that peeks through the foggy mornings. A traditional Irish score accompanies the many stories the quirky characters in "The Secret of Roan Inish" tell to the girl about her family and the local folklore. However, the film's most soul-lifting scene has nothing to do with magic; it's more about dedication to family. This multi-generational devotion makes "The Secret of Ronan Irish" a heartwarming change of pace in the "Encanto" and "Turning Red" era; at the very least, it's a film that grandma will appreciate a bit more.
- Starring: Jeni Courtney, Mick Lally, John Lynch
- Director: John Sayles
- Year: 1994
- Runtime: 103 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%
Singin' in the Rain
There aren't many mid-20th-century movies that inspire choruses of laughs, cheers, and wows from kindergarteners. "Singin' in the Rain" does, though. It's a movie about making movies during the transition from the silent era to sound, not to mention one of the most celebrated movies in film history.
That esteem is well-earned. The athleticism on display in every scene is stunning. Gene Kelly is an icon for a reason: His balanced strength and precise timing make him a generational talent. He apparently performed the title sequence with a 103-degree fever. Debbie Reynolds told NPR that she had never danced before filming, which is surprising. The movie's third wheel, Donald O'Connor, is brilliant as a dancer and comedian. I witnessed multiple guffaws from a five-year-old during O'Connor's "Make Them Laugh" sequence.
"Singin' in the Rain" is a movie you'll want to watch several times. You won't be bored, and you may be caught off guard by how funny it is. For the best viewing experience, find a theater that plays classic films, and have your family experience this one with a crowd. It was made for the big screen.
- Starring: Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, Donald O'Connor
- Directors: Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly
- Year: 1952
- Runtime: 102 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
"Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" was a major flex for Disney in 1937, and remains one today. Disney's innovative multiplane camera technique gives "Snow White" a rich level of depth that animated films didn't have before, and that hasn't really been replicated since. When Snow White gets lost in the woods, the deep forest presses in. It feels suffocating, leading to relief when she spots a bright oasis in the distance: a cozy cottage. The seven dwarfs become improbable allies, each with their own quirks. "Snow White" is filled with Disney tropes for a good reason: It created them. A princess who talks to animals. A wicked stepmother. Dead parents. A magic kiss. Even a sneeze that won't come out.
Despite scenes full of singing, cleaning, and whistling, there's always a darkness looming. You know the Evil Queen is coming, though you and your young ones are probably not ready for her arrival. The hag is scary — not because she's old, but because she's off. She's an uncanny granny. "Snow White" established Disney as a cinematic powerhouse, and while other studios have tried to capture the film's combination of charm, horror, and artistry, "Snow White" remains the fairest of them all.
- Starring: Adriana Caselotti, Lucille La Verne, Moroni Olsen
- Director: David Hand
- Year: 1937
- Runtime: 80 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%
Song of the Sea
Cartoon Saloon can do no wrong. With "Song of the Sea," the Irish studio serves up another animated classic. Unlike the other two movies in the studio's "Irish Folklore Trilogy," which also includes "The Secret of Kells" and "Wolfwalkers," this film is set during modern times. Like the other two movies, though, it's packed with beautiful Irish folk imagery. The art is precisely incongruent and asymmetrical, and its colors come from across the spectrum. Its true strength, though, is its storytelling.
"Song of the Sea" is about a father, brother, and sister who struggle after the mother is lost at sea during the girl's birth. The brother blames his sibling, but learns that his mother's magic is still alive in her. When she disappears, he goes on a magical journey to save her. As a parent or grandparent, you love seeing children grow and develop. In "Song of the Sea," the children learn to care for each other by trusting one another and discovering that love is stronger than fear.
- Starring: David Rawle, Brendan Gleeson, Fionnula Flanagan
- Director: Tomm Moore
- Year: 2015
- Runtime: 94 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%
The Sound of Music
Two hours and 54 minutes. That's a long time for some kids (and adults like me) to sit through a film without robots, witches, time travel, or anthropomorphic coffee pots. Somehow, though, "The Sound of Music" keeps you engaged. Julie Andrews is a singing, dancing marvel with a voice that's clearer than an Alps lake in the spring. Her character Maria is gently wild, like a '40s film heroine with a splash of '60s hippy flair.
Throughout the film, Maria and the kids treat you to a lineup of catchy classics. Even Baron von Trapp (Christopher Plummer) gets to show off his vocal range. The musical choreography is playful and the visuals brightly colored — except for the ominous mountains during the opening or Baron von Trapp's introduction, which frames and lights him like Bela Lugosi in "Dracula." These darker moments help key moments of tension, like when the Baron joins the kids in a rendition of "Sound of Music" or Maria returns to the family after her time away, stand out. After the nail-biting final act, you'll be stunned to find that nearly three hours have passed.
- Starring: Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Charmian Carr
- Director: Robert Wise
- Year: 1965
- Runtime: 174 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%
Spellbound
Real kids. Real pressure. Real emotions. "Spellbound" is a miraculous drama that exudes tension without introducing unnecessary conflict. It's about eight regional spelling bee champions who earn the chance to compete at the 1999 Scripps National Spelling Bee. The cast of kids is diverse in every conceivable way, from race and income level to their popularity (or lack thereof) among their peers. Many of the young contestants experience a sense of kinship for the first time with their fellow elite spellers.
The children make "Spellbound" captivating. They display commitment, persistence, pride, and poise, all with unfiltered sincerity. You feel the pressure of their tasks along with the disappointment when they lose, or relief when they do well. The filmmakers also cleverly highlight the spelling mistakes that adults make (I'm looking at you, Hooters) while demanding perfection from these kids. We also meet some past winners to get a sense of who these spelling champions could become. One tip: Turn off your captions, if you can. You'll want to experience this rollercoaster ride without any spoilers.
- Starring: Emily Stagg, Angela Arenivar, Ted Brigham,
- Director: Jeffrey Blitz
- Year: 2003
- Runtime: 97 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" has few peers. It's like a DJ's set, with entrancing breakbeats spun simultaneously from dozens of genres in a constant, coherent rhythm. The movie is 140 minutes long, and you won't want to miss a single minute. In this sequel, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacey (Hailee Steinfeld) want to escape their respective worlds to join a shared Spidey multiverse. The film jumps around from dimension to dimension and can be hard to follow because of the breakneck pace, but that's what makes it fun.
Writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller continue to push animation in new, creative directions. This is the best comic book representation that's ever graced the big screen — and one of the best superhero films, period. The only pointing thing about "Across the Spider-Verse" is that it's only one half of the story; thankfully, though, that gives us a little time to catch our breaths before the next installment, "Beyond the Spider-Verse," comes out.
- Starring: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac
- Director: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson
- Year: 2023
- Runtime: 140 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is an amazing film regardless of genre. It brilliantly blends art styles, interweaves character arcs, and is perfectly cast. It's also an open-arm welcome to every iteration of Spidey, from the character's surprisingly dark roots to his goofiest forms. Somehow, director Peter Ramsey and his crew pace the action and set up conflicts and characters — so many characters — in a way that's never overwhelming.
Superhero fans say they're tired of origin stories. They're not. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" proves that viewers are just tired of seeing origin stories told the same way over and over. In most Spider-Man stories, Peter Parker is isolated and alone, struggling with his newfound powers. In this film, Miles Morales has a group of supportive people who know exactly what he's going through. Their camaraderie lifts the film, even as you watch Miles' life fall apart. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is best experienced in a theater, though the couch also works. The visuals and the story are just that strong.
- Starring: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld
- Directors: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman
- Year: 2018
- Runtime: 117 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%
Spirited Away
"Spirited Away" is a cinematic feast of bizarre, weird, and magical moments. It's about a young girl whose family enters a fantasy world where she toils in a mythical bathhouse to save her parents. The story is riveting because you never know where it's going or what you'll see next — at various points, you'll meet a faceless river entity, an oozing stink spirit, and a giant, spoiled baby.
Critics say that "Spirited Away" is director Hayao Miyazaki's masterpiece, though the film is much more approachable than that label suggests. The art is mostly hand-drawn, with computer-generated components that, according to Miyazaki, add depth to the animation. The combination creates an uncanny magic out of colors, shapes, and unnatural movements. Even if the fantasy world is messy and sometimes gross, it's beautifully crafted. Get ready for a sensory journey you won't forget.
- Starring: Daveigh Chase, Jason Marsden, Suzanne Pleshette (English dub)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Year: 2002
- Runtime: 125 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%
Spy Kids
It takes adults a few scenes to realize that "Spy Kids" is not made for them. Once your expectations drop, however, the film becomes surreal and subversive fun. In it, two former spies who team up for one final job, but disappear, forcing their kids to step into their roles and save the day. It's all very Nickelodeon, including the special effects. However, "Spy Kids" delivers on its promise as a spy movie for kids with cool gadgets, exotic locales, big plot twists, and family-friendly action sequences. Director Robert Rodriguez is clearly having fun and the excellent actors are 100% onboard, no matter how weird it gets.
And "Spy Kids" is brazenly weird. Some characters are all thumbs (literally) while others appear to be melted. There are a few nonsensical moments that make it hard for adults to suspend their disbelief — why does every bystander refuse to acknowledge the craziness around them? But then you breathe, relax your shoulders, and remember that sometimes nonsense is okay — or, in this case, actively encouraged. Rodriguez manages to make the film both as exciting as a spy thriller and as light and imaginative as an after school cartoon.
- Starring: Alexa Vega, Daryl Sabara, Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino
- Director: Robert Rodriguez
- Year: 2001
- Runtime: 88 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope
Thank you, stormtroopers. Your terrible aim and robot-like personalities allow me to show this sci-fi classic to my kindergartener guilt-free. Sure, Uncle Owen's body smolders out in the desert, but ... look over there — two suns?!
"Star Wars" will be your child's entry point to a beloved genre: the space opera spaghetti western buddy rom-com heist fantasy epic. The film is hard to define because it goes where it wants to go. George Lucas tells the story he wants to tell. Through his stunning attention to detail, you sense a tremor of magic that goes far beyond the Force.
"A New Hope" has no shortage of interesting, well-developed, and well-defined characters who fill the screen with witty banter and outer space charm. They're good. They're bad. They have death sentences on 12 systems. The space battles are amazing. Industrial Light & Magic created models, sets, and effects that still stand up today (minus the CG "improvements" added in the '90s). John Williams' score is soul-stirringly dynamic. In the MCU era, the original "Star Wars" trilogy may not look like much, but she's got it where it counts, kid.
- Starring: Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford
- Director: George Lucas
- Year: 1977
- Runtime: 121 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
Suzume
Director Makoto Shinkai is a cinematic force. He makes stunning anime films that are grounded by realistic people and their relationships. "Suzume" follows a teenage girl who helps a mysterious man close off portals around Japan to prevent an apocalypse. It's Shinkai's third disaster film, and the most accessible one to young audiences. "Suzume" feels like a nod to Disney with a talking cat, an inanimate object that speaks, a missing slipper, dead parents, and an awakening kiss, but it's nothing like modern Disney features.
For one, the animation doesn't take a break, ever. Between the action, we're treated to incredible glimpses of nature, cities, and people living their lives. Shinkai's films use a measured combination of hand-drawn and computer-generated animation, and it can be hard to tell which is which. "Suzume" has some heavy moments and intense action, but the movie never becomes unbearable. It's filled with magic, technology, and surprisingly mundane situations, like other people reacting on social media to that talking cat. There's nothing else like Shinkai's film out there — except, of course, Shinkai's other movies. See "Suzume" on the big screen if you get the chance.
- Starring: Nichole Sakura, Josh Keaton, Jennifer Sun Bell (English dub)
- Director: Makoto Shinkai
- Year: 2023
- Runtime: 122 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%
Time Bandits
Director Terry Gilliam loves chaos, but thankfully his weird brand of mayhem is approachable to viewers of all ages. At one point, Gilliam spent years wrangling the members of Monty Python. In "Time Bandits," he's wrangling A-list actors and inserting them into historic and fairytale settings. This collection of people and places is tied together by a young historian and a band of misfit thieves who steal a map that allows them to travel through time. You'll need to suspend disbelief to go on this journey, but if you tag along willingly, you'll be pulled into a brilliant abstract adventure.
"Time Bandits" is Gilliam's most family-friendly film. It's a bit of a time capsule, depicting everyday life in '80s Britain. Then, it drags you along like a carnival ride packed with thrilling special effects that are (surprisingly) still effective. The trip is dark but funny, even if the film eventually goes off the rails and ends with a moment of existential dread. This is not your typical fantasy epic; it is, however, the best fantasy epic about a wardrobe with a portal to another world. "Time Bandits" is simply full of surprises. You don't know where (or when) it's going next, but you'll enjoy getting there, especially when the voyage feels out of control.
- Starring: Craig Warnock, David Rappaport, Kenny Baker
- Director: Terry Gilliam
- Year: 1981
- Runtime: 110 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%
Toy Story (series)
"Toy Story" stars a bunch of toys and is mostly set in a bedroom, yet Pixar somehow made it an epic adventure that will make you cheer, laugh, and cry — often during the same scene. Tom Hanks leads a brilliant cast whose enthusiastic vocal performances give the characters a depth of personality that doesn't always come across in animation. Their motivations are all similar — they want what's best for their child, Andy — but their bravery, humility, shame, and empathy are uniquely their own.
This harmonic blend of story, conflict, and nostalgia endures through the entire series, creating a particularly potent blend for older viewers who want to revisit their childhoods. "Toy Story" has a timeless feel because its themes — growing up and growing old — are universal. The story is sophisticated, but never confusing. Each of the four "Toy Stories" movies could be considered the best in the series. You've likely seen them all before, but adults will appreciate how rewatchable they are; expect the kids to put this one on repeat.
- Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts
- Directors: John Lasseter, Lee Unkrich, Josh Cooley
- Year: 1995
- Runtime: 80 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
Up
"Up" is about the trauma of losing a loved one, and how recovery is not something you do alone. We see the root of Carl's (Ed Asner) agony in one of the most beautiful, heartwarming, and heartbreaking montages ever committed to film. The sequence starts by lovingly pulling you through the joys of love and life; by the end, it's dragging you through the pain of loss. You're now emotionally ready for the rest of the movie, because you fully understand why Carl won't budge from his home until he's finally soared into his new life.
Carl's balloons carry him toward the goal he thought he needed until he meets Russell, an accidental stowaway who sends Carl veering off course. It's a joyous ride that might make you realize how much your own trauma has informed the decisions you've made. After 96 minutes are up, you'll be transformed from a curmudgeonly pessimist into a hopeful optimist. But finishing "Up" doesn't mark the end of the journey. Disney+ has a delightful series of shorts about Carl and a friend he made along the way named Dug.
- Starring: Ed Asner, Jordan Nagai, Christopher Plummer
- Directors: Pete Docter, Bob Peterson
- Year: 2009
- Runtime: 96 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
What About Bob?
"What About Bob?" is Looney Tunes for adults who think they don't like cartoons. It's a slapstick comedy packed with one-liners, and features a protagonist who, in the act of trying to live his life, gently applies pressure to another character, making him snap. Their last names are even Wiley (as in "Coyote") and Marvin (as in "The Martian"). In "What About Bob?," the likable but fear-ridden Bob Wiley (Bill Murray) faces his fears in an attempt to visit his vacationing shrink, Dr. Leo Marvin (Richard Dreyfuss), and upends both of their lives.
Murray is in his top form as a comedian here. Instead of snarky, Murray's usual mode, Bob is genuine and endearing. The other characters rally around his relentless positivity — except for Dr. Marvin. Dreyfuss is fantastic as the egotistical ticking time bomb. The small-town summer setting is nostalgically pleasing for anyone who loves vacation movies, and each scene with Bob is filled with quotables lines that aren't really funny until Murray delivers them (and Dreyfuss is tormented by them). Their incongruent chemistry makes "What About Bob?" a dark family classic.
- Starring: Bill Murray, Richard Dreyfuss, Julie Hagerty
- Director: Frank Oz
- Year: 1991
- Runtime: 100 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
"Who Framed Roger Rabbit" is the rare noir thriller that's fun for the whole family. That's because the genre's standard femme fatale, murder weapon, and disfigured villain are all cartoons. Roger Rabbit is about a famous "toon" who's on the run after he's framed for murder. Down-on-his-luck private eye Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) takes on his case despite its risks and his hatred for all things hand-drawn.
"Who Framed Roger Rabbit" features some adult themes and content, but it never goes too far. Its animated side is goofy and fun, while the noir half provides a surprisingly compelling murder mystery. The blend of animation and live-action will continually make you wonder how the effects were achieved. While your kids marvel at the concept of a cartoon world that coexists with ours, you may find yourself pondering the film's heavier themes. "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" recalls "Chinatown," but instead of water infrastructure, the plot concerns the decimation of a city center where minority groups thrive. It's heavy material made palatable by a cartoon palette.
- Starring: Bob Hoskins, Charles Fleischer, Christopher Lloyd
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- Year: 1988
- Runtime: 104 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
Not many 50-year-old films feel fresher than their nearly-20-year-old remakes. "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" is the exception. It's charming, cheeky, and thoughtful. Broadway fans will be hooked by the musical numbers, "Simpsons" fans will love the cultural fervor around the hunt for the golden ticket, and every adult will recognize the wistful yet cheeky tone of Willy Wonka's one-liners. He's burned out, but still has a flickering flame of his old playfulness that he uses to entertain his guests.
With his deadpan delivery and that twinkle in his eye, Gene Wilder is brilliant as Willy Wonka. Once "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" reaches the candy factory, the pace picks up like the film is in a sugar-fueled fervor and doesn't stop. Each set piece is creative, colorful, psychedelic, wacky, and — usually — spectacularly dangerous, with every annoying character getting picked off (but not killed) like the victims in an Agatha Christie novel. The story builds until Wonka explains his motivation for the tour, but the ending doesn't really matter. "Willy Wonka" is all about the journey, which — sorry to say, Mr. Wonka — is more fun than pure imagination.
- Starring: Gene Wilder, Peter Ostrum, Jack Albertson
- Director: Mel Stuart
- Year: 1971
- Runtime: 98 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%
The Witches
"The Witches" is the stuff childhood nightmares are made of. The scene where all of the witches rip off their masks — you know the one — may be a little too much for sensitive (and sane) viewers. The rest of us, though, will marvel at the horror that unfolds before our eyes. That transformation might be the most memorable part of "The Witches," but the movie keeps you unsettled in other ways, too. The camera meanders and tilts at uncanny angles. The film is edited at an offbeat pace, with some shots lingering while others cut away quickly.
The witches are all horrifying, particularly Angelica Huston, whether she's in her scaled, wart-covered makeup or her pristine ivory skin. Jim Henson gave her and the other witches an outstanding makeover. He also worked his own form of magic by turning kids into mice and making them feel alive. Henson died a few weeks before the film's release, and not everyone appreciated his efforts. Author Roald Dahl, who wrote the book on which "The Witches" is based, called the film vulgar and decried the "actual terror" on screen. But that terror is why "The Witches" endures. It's entry-level horror for families who like to get their heart rates up while snuggling up on the couch.
- Starring: Jasen Fisher, Anjelica Huston, Mai Zetterling
- Director: Nicolas Roeg
- Year: 1999
- Runtime: 91 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
The Wizard of Oz
Some movies are timeless for a reason. "The Wizard of Oz" endures because its fantasy story is relatable and its visuals are still stunning eight decades later. Dorothy's trek through Oz is a Technicolor wonder. The cameras used to film it required high levels of light to capture the incredible array of colors used on each set, making the characters and costumes pop on screen. Think about how the ruby slippers and the Wicked Witch's face stand out. The shadows in each shot create a depth that makes you feel just as lost as Dorothy.
When the Wicked Witch shows up, she's appropriately terrifying. Margaret Hamilton's screeching dialogue and jolting movements will send shivers up your spine. The special effects form another part of the movie's magic. The Wicked Witch's crystal ball, the Wizard of Oz's floating head, and the flying monkeys are impressive for 1939 and still pack a punch today. The best part about watching "The Wizard of Oz" with multiple generations of viewers, however, is that everyone remembers seeing the movie as a child. Not many films offer shared experiences like that.
- Starring: Judy Garland, Margaret Hamilton, Frank Morgan
- Director: Victor Fleming
- Year: 1939
- Runtime: 101 minutes
- Rating: G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
Wolfwalkers
Cartoon Saloon cannot miss. "Wolfwalkers" is the Irish studio's fourth feature film and its fourth to astound audiences with breathtaking art and relevant narratives drawn from a space tucked between history and folklore. "Wolfwalkers" takes place in 1600s Ireland, during the English occupation. The Lord Commander wants to tame the wild. Robyn (Honor Kneafsey) and her hunter father feel caged inside the city that's quickly taking over the nearby forest. The oppressive city is filled with sharp images of chains, cages, and collars. The forest is bright and filled with non-conforming shapes.
The animation is digitally drawn and painted, though it looks hand-drawn and filled with watercolor. Animators based their designs on 17th-century woodcut art. The characters, weather, and scenery pop on screen — regardless if you're watching on a tablet, television, or in a theater. The concepts are just as big. "Wolfwalkers" is about embracing the wild magic left in our industrialized world. Robin and her father are forced to consider risking their unhappy but safe lives for happy but unpredictable freedom. Older viewers can relate to the parable about rebelling against conformity while children will relate to the girl who just wants to play outside.
- Starring: Honor Kneafsey, Sean Bean, Eva Whittaker
- Directors: Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart
- Year: 2020
- Runtime: 103 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%
Zootopia
There are few big cities in film like the titular metropolis of "Zootopia," where distinct cultures and their respective environments are connected by the hope of interspecies unity (and tunnels). Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) fulfills her dream and becomes a police officer in Zootopia, but discovers it's not the blissful paradise she thought it would be. Judy also learns that, at first, she's not the open-minded bunny she thought she was, but must evolve to become her ideal big-city self.
"Zootopia" tackles prejudice and racism with kid gloves. The magic of this movie is not the message, though — the magic lies in how it teaches its lesson. Judy and the sly fox Nick (Jason Bateman) have ongoing conversations about their struggles integrating with other species, but those discussions are peppered with jokes, reveal character growth, or unlock another clue in the film's neo-noir-esque mystery. It all unfolds against a cleverly designed backdrop that's full of interesting characters who have more than one side, be they the yoga-teaching yak, the sloth who works at the DMV, and the Arctic shrew who happens to be a mob boss. "Zootopia" is a fun movie that teaches young ones that there's always more to someone than what you see on the surface.
- Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba
- Director: Byron Howard and Rich Moore
- Year: 2016
- Runtime: 108 minutes
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
...and the ones that didn't make the cut
When compiling this list, I wanted to make sure everyone in the family could enjoy every film, from kindergarten-age on up. However, young viewers, even those who can read, might struggle with captions. That means that incredible foreign films like "Summer 1993" and "Wadjda" won't work for most U.S. families, although animated films that are dubbed in English will be just fine.
Violence is another issue. I fell in love with "Raiders of the Lost Ark" after seeing it in the theater when I was four. That's two years after I saw my first horror movie (a miniseries, actually), "Salem's Lot." I could handle it. I know my five-year-old daughter cannot. Many parents don't want their children to see a Nazi's face melt or bald men get butchered by propeller blades — and that's okay.
"Raiders" and other violent, scary classics I loved as a kid, like "Poltergeist," "Conan the Barbarian," and "Jurassic Park," can go on other family film lists, but not this one. With my picks, you may need to offer a few comforting snuggles or answer questions about violence and intolerance, but I want to make sure that everyone feels comfortable watching these films. That said, you know your kids best; if you think they're ready for slightly more mature fare, there's no better way to introduce it than by viewing the movies together.