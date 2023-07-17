The 95 Best Family Movies Ever

In my home, family movie night is a weekly tradition. It's a shared experience that safely introduces my children to new ideas, places, cultures, people, and emotions. It reinforces qualities like humility, persistence, and kindness. And, of course, it's fun to snuggle up on a couch to laugh, cry, and scream together.

Movie night doesn't require conversation, though it might spark one after you watch a film that challenges viewers' perceptions of reality. And unlike in the theater, you can sit wherever you want, too, though a small couch will help keep young ones within a hug's reach during tense moments. Don't worry about snacks or bathroom breaks, either; both are only a quick pause and short walk away.

To help you find the best films for the event, I put together a list of the 95 best family films you can watch today. They will make family movie night (or morning, or afternoon) memorable for the entire clan, from the kindergarten-aged on up. Some films feature innovative artistic techniques, kicking open doors to new universes of creative discovery. Some films sneak in a moral lesson, the medicine the cinematic spoonful of sugar helps go down. Some may inspire impromptu dance parties, especially during the end credits. And all 95 of these movies are perfect for film-loving families, including mine.