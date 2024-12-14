Why Cobra Kai Is Ending With Season 6

"Cobra Kai" has had a good run, but season 6 finally brings it to the finish line. "Cobra Kai's" final season is split into three parts, with two of them already available on Netflix and the final one premiering on February 13, 2025. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight (via People), "Cobra Kai" co-showrunner Josh Heald confirmed that the show ending at this exact stage is completely intentional, seeing as it had a clear arc from the beginning — at least for the major characters.

"We did always know how the show was going to end to a degree. For the bigger characters, we did know how it was going to end. We never could have predicted just how many characters we would acquire along the way who deserve their own bombastic endings as well."

Season 6, it appears, is simply the point in the series where the plot allows showrunners Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg to give their Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do heavy-hitters their planned endings. As to why the final season has the peculiar length of 15 episodes released in blocks of five, Heald confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that this was necessitated by the show's massive number of characters — as well as a desire to avoid unnecessary filler episodes.