The Most Ambitious Sci-Fi Miniseries On Hulu Comes From Ex Machina's Visionary Director

Even a cursory glance at Alex Garland's "Ex Machina" reveals a thematic tension between free will and determinism. In the film, the existence of a sentient robot named Ava (Alicia Vikander) is posed as an inevitability, where she needs to undergo a Turing test that will determine whether she has developed a consciousness. The men of science who gauge Ava's humanity (or lack thereof) view an A.I. singularity as inevitable or deterministic.

Specifically, the fact that a robot like Ava can express emotions and mimic human behavior is seen as an inevitability — a question of "when," not "if." This outlook sidelines every ethical dilemma that comes with the creation of artificial intelligence and whether humans have the right to play god while toying with sentience. Garland uses this foundation to weave a profound film about technology, evolution, and the fraught relationship between man and his creation.

When Alex Garland's limited series "Devs" launched its first-look trailer during 2019's New York Comic Con, the director spoke at length about the theme of determinism that clearly runs through the FX show (via TV Guide):

"I read more about science than anything else, and it started with two things. One was getting my head around this principle of determinism, which basically says that everything that happens in the world is based on cause and effect ... That has all sorts of implications for us. One is that it takes away free will, but the other is that if you are at a computer powerful enough, you could use determinism to predict the future and understand the past."

"Devs" revolves around Lily (Sonoya Mizuno), a software engineer who works for Amaya, a mega-tech company that casts a rather sinister shadow with its mere presence. Someone close to Lily dies, which prompts a quest for the truth that leads her down a dizzying rabbit hole filled with everything from deterministic philosophy to quantum computing. Garland crafts a convoluted, ambitious sci-fi series that asks pertinent questions, but is "Devs" any good? Let's dive into it.