Ex Machina's VFX Team Followed One Rule When Creating Ava

Alex Garland's "Ex Machina" isn't so much a film about the nature of artificial intelligence as it is a penetrating exposé of callow, sexist tech bros and how they, in their arrogant, macho way, try to define womanhood. "Ex Machina" follows Caleb (Donmhall Gleeson), a low-level coder at a high-tech robotics firm who has been specially selected to visit the home of the company's a-hole CEO Nathan (Oscar Isaac). Nathan has built a lifelike artificially intelligent robot named Ava (Alicia Vikander) who, he says, still needs to undergo several tests to ensure she is actually artificially intelligent. Caleb is tasked with interviewing Ava in what is essentially a prolonged Turing test.

Audiences soon learn, though, that Ava was constructed from Caleb's "porn profile" and that Nathan has installed her body with a working robotic vagina. As the two men discuss what qualifies as intelligence and consciousness from a machine perspective, it becomes clear that what they consider to be "femaleness" is the same as being "willing to seduce and backstab men." Their own version of a woman must, in their misogynistic minds, involve being dumped by a harridan. Some guys will build a killer robot porn-inspired girlfriend instead of going to therapy.

Ava sported realistic skin on her hands, face, and ears, but the rest of her body was a hexagonal beehive mesh through which one could see the glowing computer serves and grinding mechanical servos inside. The VFX are seamless in "Ex Machina" and the film won an Academy Award for its subdued, utterly convincing robots.

During a 2015 interview with The Verge, special effect technician Andrew Whitehurst claimed that a very simple rule kept Ava looking unique — namely, none of the film's designers were allowed to do any robot homework beforehand.