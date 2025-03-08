The Steven Spielberg Alien Abduction TV Series You've Probably Never Seen

Steven Spielberg knows a thing or two about sci-fi, especially extraterrestrials in fiction. While such stories about alien encounters often come in varying shades, the most enduring, nostalgia-laden film associated with the genre is Spielberg's "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." A classic in almost every sense, "E.T." captures the anxieties of childhood along with its wonders, etching a journey about homecoming through the most endearing friendships. On the flip side, we have Spielberg's 1977 "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," a first-contact tale where an everyman's obsessive drive to de-mystify UFOs propels him to choose openness in the face of the unknown. Although "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" is not as heartwarming or fantastical in tone as "E.T.," it wears a Spielberg-ian brand of tender hope that runs through (almost) all of the director's sci-fi undertakings.

Then there's 2005's "War of the Worlds," which pits yet another everyman against the potential end of our planet after a powerful alien race executes a full-scale invasion. While the film ends on a note of hope, it explores some bleak themes, including the notion that inherent human flaws get magnified when challenged with a harrowing do-or-die scenario. But the catharsis lies in overcoming these personal failures to emerge as a hero worth remembering, both in the eyes of our loved ones and humanity at large.

While Spielberg navigates these sentiments by alternating between grandiose spectacle and grounded mundanity, his most ambitious sci-fi story is one that is almost the most under-appreciated: the oft-forgotten 2002 miniseries "Taken," an alien abduction drama written by Leslie Bohem ("A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child") and produced by Spielberg himself.

"Taken" — also known as "Steven Spielberg Presents "Taken" — was not a critical flop by any means, as the series was praised for its competent exploration of the alien abduction trope, and it even won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Miniseries in 2003. It is rather baffling that an Emmy-winning, Spielberg-produced sci-fi miniseries has now become so obscure that it is not available for streaming anywhere (more on this later). With that in mind, let us dissect what "Taken" is about, its contribution to the sci-fi genre on television, and how Spielberg's involvement shaped this fascinating, generation-spanning story.