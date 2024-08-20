Steven Spielberg's Aliens Pitch To James Cameron Would Have Ruined The Xenomorphs

In Hollywood's eyes, before James Cameron became a household name for directing things like "The Terminator," "Titanic," and "Avatar," he was just another guy who had worked for low-budget producer Roger Corman and directed the little-seen stinker "Piranha II: The Spawning." Few people were paying much attention to Cameron at that point, but apparently, one industry veteran who had his eye on the up-and-coming filmmaker was legendary director Steven Spielberg.

During a tribute to Spielberg that took place at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles back in 2011, directors Michael Apted, J.J. Abrams, and James Cameron interviewed Spielberg in front of a sold-out crowd, and Cameron shared a story about a note Spielberg gave on Cameron's idea for what would become the 1986 sci-fi action classic "Aliens."

"I tried to get you started, you know," Spielberg told Cameron on stage, recalling that he offered Cameron the opportunity to direct an episode of Spielberg's anthology series "Amazing Stories" — an opportunity Cameron turned down. "I recognized talent!" Spielberg said with a laugh.

"That's right," Cameron remembered excitedly. "We met, and I was just about to go do 'Aliens' — or I was writing 'Aliens' — and we were talking about 'Amazing Stories,' and you said, 'Oh, I know what to do! I know what to do! Because in the first 'Alien,' the alien was bad, so in this one, have the alien be misunderstood, and the humans are trying to kill it, and it's running around the ship.'"

"Thank goodness you didn't do that," Spielberg quipped.