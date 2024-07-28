How James Cameron Took Roger Corman's Battle Beyond The Stars To The Next Level

In December 2023, the first part of Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic "Rebel Moon" was released on Netflix to cold reviews and audience indifference. The story of "Rebel Moon" followed a rebel named Kora who knew that an evil Empire was traveling to her home world — the titular rebel moon — to steal all their grain and force the natives to starvation. Kora trekked out into the galaxy to collect whatever ragtag warriors she could find, hoping to hire them as her homeworld's scant defenders.

The story, of course, was adapted directly from Akira Kurosawa's 1954 classic "Seven Samurai," and no review of Snyder's film was complete without direct comparison's to the master's work. Even the plot point of stolen grain is common between the two films.

More cinematically well-versed critics likely also made a comparison to "Battle Beyond the Stars," a 1980 sci-fi "Seven Samurai" riff directed by Jimmy T. Murakami and written by John Sayles. That film followed Shad (Richard Thomas), who had to assemble his own ragtag team of warriors to defend his planet from the marauding Sador (John Saxon), a villain who used grotesque surgeries to prolong his life. Shad's warriors were far more colorful and varied than in "Rebel Moon," and included a hot Valkyrie, a quartet of aliens who shared a consciousness, a blind swordsman, and a literal space cowboy. "Battle Beyond the Stars" is an excellent film despite its relatively low $2 million price tag.

The movie's visual effects were invented by James Cameron, who worked as a model maker for Roger Corman's New World Pictures at the time. In 2022, Corman talked with The Ringer about Cameron, and related how the young model-maker was so impressive that Corman deigned to (shock!) give him a raise.