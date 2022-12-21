Avatar: The Way Of Water And Its Sequels Took So Long Because They Simply Couldn't Have Been Made Earlier

The theatrical landscape has drastically changed in the 13 years since the original "Avatar" was released in theaters to massive financial success. But James Cameron necessarily has spent all that time since the 2009 release still in Pandora, creating his vision for a series of films that spans decades and tells a multi-generational story. Just as Cameron spent years developing new technology, he has also worked hard on the narrative side of things. The story of Jake Sully of the Jarhead clan would grow into something even more extensive than initially planned.

In the vein of massive productions like Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy and even, to some degree, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cameron has carefully crafted an alien world filled with rich details. Pandora is filled with life and an ecosystem that makes the films feel even more real when paired with groundbreaking visual effects. However, none of this worldbuilding came easy, as indicated by the long development time between movies and many delays. According to the visual effects team Wētā FX (formerly known as Weta Digital) who have worked closely with Cameron on the "Avatar" films, this prolonged development period was the only way to make "Avatar: The Way of Water" as groundbreaking as it is.