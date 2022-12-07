What A Good Sequel Needs To Do, According To Avatar: The Way Of Water Director James Cameron

James Cameron hasn't directed a movie since 2009, and the fact that he's returning with "Avatar: The Way of Water," a sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time, raises the expectations for his new film even higher.

Despite the first "Avatar" film's financial success, the cultural relevance and staying power in the hearts and minds of viewers has waned. And it should be safe to assume that for "The Way of Water" to find similar success to its predecessor, it needs to do more than just repeat what made the first film a success.

This isn't the first time Cameron has tackled a sequel, however, so it's not surprising to hear that the director has firm beliefs about what makes one work. For "Avatar," Cameron shared in a press conference that /Film attended that he knew he needed to not only take what worked with the world of Pandora, but also make unexpected creative choices and consider the growth of the people who played the characters 13 years ago.