James Cameron Wrote Avatar 1.5 To Help Sam Worthington And Zoe Saldańa Prepare For The Way Of Water

As we head into "Avatar" season, it's worth noting just how successful James Cameron's sci-fi epic was at the time of its release. It's the kind of mad scientist spectacle that feels uniquely special when compared against the current blockbuster landscape. Although folks like to make the same jokes about the film resembling "Dances with Wolves" or "FernGully," the truth of the matter is that "Avatar" is a wholly original idea that went on to secure the coveted spot of the highest grossing movie of all time with a $2.9 billion box office intake.

With "Avatar" taking over 15 years to develop, it only makes sense that Cameron would take another 13 to develop its line-up of sequels, let alone "Avatar: The Way of Water." The man is a perfectionist filmmaker with the mind of an engineer, so if it means taking another year to develop a piece of groundbreaking underwater technology, then that's exactly what Jimmy's going to do. In less than two weeks, we'll finally get to see what he's been up to for all these years.

With such a big gap between films, I'm very interested to see how much has changed with these characters, as Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) return among an entire cast of fresh Na'vi faces. "The Way of Water" primes itself to show the larger scope and ecosystem of Pandora. And in order to get its original stars in the right mindset, Cameron provided them with a crucial text.