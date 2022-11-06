Why James Cameron Scrapped His Original Script For Avatar 2 (And Then Resurrected It)

No one can ever accuse James Cameron of having too few ideas. The writer and director of "Aliens," "Terminator," and numerous other massive blockbusters is a one-man idea factory, especially when it comes to his "Avatar" franchise. In fact, he had an entire script for "Avatar 2" that he ended up tossing out in favor of what eventually become "Avatar: The Way of Water."

In a cover feature for the December 2022 issue of Total Film magazine, which hits shelves on Thursday, November 10, Cameron goes into detail about that original "Avatar 2" script. Apparently it was too good to abandon completely, as the director turned the story into an upcoming graphic novel series called "Avatar: The High Ground," which will serve as a prequel to "The Way of Water."

While Cameron has spoken about his scrapped draft before, the Total Film interview gives new context about why he decided to take a different direction, and what fans can expect from "The High Ground."