Zoe Saldaña's First Impression Of Avatar Was A Lot Closer To Alita: Battle Angel

Wind back the clocks to a time before the original "Avatar" changed everything back in 2009, when the blockbuster smash hit first transported audiences around the globe to a sci-fi world they'd never even imagined before while inducing a debilitating case of so-called "Avatar Syndrome" among a not-insignificant number of moviegoers (and inspired a widely-circulated SNL sketch, too). To say that society wasn't quite ready for what director James Cameron had up his sleeve would be putting it mildly, but that doesn't really do justice to the immense challenge of selling various decision-makers on his grand (and expensive!) plan — not to mention the cast, as well.

Considering the degree of performance-capture and visual effects work required to bring Cameron's vision to life, it stands to reason that lead actor Zoe Saldaña wasn't fully certain what to make of this outlandish concept back when she was first auditioning for the role of the main Na'vi character, Neytiri. As straightforward as the plot may be (famously summed up as "Dances With Wolves" in space, naturally), the world-building of "Avatar" and the eye-popping design of the tropical moon Pandora itself would've been all but impossible to describe to others without any proper frame of reference. According to Saldaña, her initial conception of the film mostly included "Alita: Battle Angel," some strange clicking noises, and a whole lot of gymnastics. What else!