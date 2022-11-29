Zoe Saldaña's First Avatar Meeting With James Cameron Was A Literal Out Of Body Experience

Even in a post-Marvel Hollywood, there are very few actors who can say they've starred in multiple record breaking blockbusters. It's a rare feat — a mixture of blind luck and innate castability — but Zoe Saldaña is one of the few that's pulled it off. She's the second highest-grossing actress of all time, the star of some of the hugest movies to have hit theaters. But Saldaña confessed that she's "still pinching" herself, even all these years later. "The fact that these two movies are the most successful ones," she told Jimmy Fallon, "and I'm in them — it's not bad for a girl from Queens."

The two movies in question are, of course, "Avengers: Endgame" and "Avatar," the second of which remains the highest grossing of all time. With its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of the Water," due out in December, it's inspired a bit of a walk down memory lane — especially since Fallon himself was so curious about the casting process.