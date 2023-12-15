Rebel Moon Review: Zack Snyder's Latest Is A Feature-Length Video Game Cutscene

As divisive as his films tend to be, many can agree that Zack Snyder's career has always been that of a trendsetter. When the filmmaker's distinct grasp of visual style and flair (developed while working in the music video scene early on) brought Hollywood knocking at his door, Snyder spent the next several years bringing various concepts to life that most considered "unfilmable." His groundbreaking adaptation of the graphic novel "300," which arguably redefined blockbuster action in pop culture throughout the early aughts, directly led to Snyder getting his hands on the holy grail of "Watchmen" in 2009. Although superhero movies moving forward would generally opt for the airy tone of Marvel's "Iron Man" rather than Snyder's grand and operatic take, the seeds were planted for the DC superhero world that would consume him for much of the next decade — and eventually lead to darker, more cynical, and self-reflexively critical comic book adaptations like "The Boys," "Invincible," and more down the line.

Which brings us to "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire," a mouthful of a title that best encapsulates the ambitions — and flaws — at the heart of this new fantasy/sci-fi movie. Obviously meant to kickstart an entire franchise, the script written by Snyder, Shay Hatten, and Kurt Johnstad frontloads as much worldbuilding, dangling subplots, and reams of lore as it possibly can. And in the span of 2 hours and 14 minutes, it packs in everything from the adventurous spirit of "Star Wars" to the stunning vistas and creature designs of James Cameron's "Avatar" to the dense mythology of "Dune." But as the slow and drawn-out first act gives way to a tepid "Getting the gang together" middle portion and an explosive yet perfunctory climax, the space opera's main source of inspiration becomes abundantly clear.

More than the beat-for-beat parallels with "Seven Samurai" and "The Magnificent Seven" (or, for those of a certain age, "A Bug's Life"), "Rebel Moon" takes its cues from a much more surprising touchstone: video games.

As much as this might seem to align with the director's sensibilities and pioneering spirit, especially as a growing wave of video game adaptations are setting themselves up as the industry's next big thing, "Rebel Moon" and its reels of epic imagery all but collapses under the weight of such an uncinematic narrative approach. Between this and 2021's "Army of the Dead," it's undeniable that Snyder has emerged from his troubled DC experiences with a healthier perspective of the current studio system, a refreshing pivot towards making original movies instead, and (dare I say it) an infinitely better match between moviemaker and material. Through it all, however, the unfortunate fact remains that his storytelling instincts leave much to be desired.