Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Is Split In Two Because One Movie Was Too Long For Netflix

Zack Snyder is reuniting with Netflix for the space opera "Rebel Moon," and Snyderheads can take comfort knowing we're getting not one but two films. And there's a surprising reason for this: length. In a new profile in Vanity Fair, Snyder's wife and producing partner Deborah Snyder revealed that when Netflix saw how long Snyder's "Rebel Moon" was going to be, they balked.

According to Deborah Snyder, the script was 172 pages, which caused Netflix film chairman Scott Stuber to say: "On the service, under-two-hour movies really do better for some reason." As Snyder notes, this is somewhat odd, since people binge-watch "a series of eight episodes" of a TV series, but apparently have problems with movies longer than 2 hours. In any case, Zack Snyder was not happy with the idea of cutting the film down to two hours. The filmmaker said:

"If you ask me to make this less than two hours, I'm going to lose all the character. You won't care about these people. It's a character story about how people can change, and redemption, and what are you willing to fight for ..."

It was at that point that Hastings struck upon the solution: two movies.