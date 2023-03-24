Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Is Getting Extended R-Rated Versions For Each Of Its Two Parts [Exclusive]
Director Zack Snyder left the DC Universe and has formed a pretty solid relationship with Netflix. Following the success of his zombie movie "Army of the Dead," the filmmaker moved on to an even more ambitious project in the form of an original sci-fi epic "Rebel Moon." We say "epic" because it is going to be split into two movies and, though technically an "original" idea, it was initially conceived as a potential "Star Wars" film. In any event, not only are we getting a part one and part two from Snyder, but each installment will be getting an R-rated cut as well.
I recently had the chance to speak with "John Wick: Chapter 4" re-recording mixer Andy Koyama, as well as other members of the sound team in honor of the film's release. Koyama also happens to be working on "Rebel Moon," and I asked him how that process is coming along. At which point, he revealed that they will be doing R-rated cuts for each film:
"We just did the first temp mix for the preview of part one, and it's very exciting. It's a big, huge, space — they probably don't want me to say this — 'Star Wars'-y, 'rebels against the evil empire' thing over all sorts of different worlds. It's really fun. There's going to be two films. I think we're mixing that from June to February. And there's also going to be extended R-rated versions of each of the two films, so we're going to be mixing four different features."
Zack Snyder's grand ambitions
The Zack Snyder of recent years, regardless of what one thinks of his output (or his rabid fanbase, for that matter), has been undoubtedly ambitious. From the four-hour version of "Justice League" to his plans for an "Army of the Dead" universe, he thinks well beyond a single film these days. Case in point, "Rebel Moon" is getting the franchise treatment from the jump. Netflix is also clearly invested in what the director has cooking in a big way. But doing R-rated cuts for each offers a way for them to further capitalize on the investment. As for what we can expect? The synopsis for the first film reads as follows:
When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past named Kora to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand.
Snyder has also assembled an absolutely monster cast for the films, led by Sofia Boutella ("The Mummy"), Djimon Hounsou ("Shazam! Fury of the Gods"), Ed Skrein ("Deadpool"), Ray Fisher ("Justice League"), Charlie Hunnam ("Sons of Anarchy"), and Anthony Hopkins ("The Father"). The ensemble also includes Cary Elwes ("Saw"), Corey Stoll ("Billions"), Jena Malone ("Sucker Punch"), and Fra Fee ("Hawkeye"), among many others. Shay Hatten ("Day Shift") and Kurt Johnstad ("300") penned the screenplay alongside Snyder.
"Rebel Moon" is set to hit Netflix on December 22, 2023. No word yet on when the R-rated version will drop, but we'll keep you posted.