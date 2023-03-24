Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Is Getting Extended R-Rated Versions For Each Of Its Two Parts [Exclusive]

Director Zack Snyder left the DC Universe and has formed a pretty solid relationship with Netflix. Following the success of his zombie movie "Army of the Dead," the filmmaker moved on to an even more ambitious project in the form of an original sci-fi epic "Rebel Moon." We say "epic" because it is going to be split into two movies and, though technically an "original" idea, it was initially conceived as a potential "Star Wars" film. In any event, not only are we getting a part one and part two from Snyder, but each installment will be getting an R-rated cut as well.

I recently had the chance to speak with "John Wick: Chapter 4" re-recording mixer Andy Koyama, as well as other members of the sound team in honor of the film's release. Koyama also happens to be working on "Rebel Moon," and I asked him how that process is coming along. At which point, he revealed that they will be doing R-rated cuts for each film: