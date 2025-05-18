Andor Is Over, And The Future Of Live-Action Star Wars Has Me Very Worried

This article contains spoilers for "Andor."

There was a time when the notion of a direct prequel to "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" was met with skepticism at best, ridicule at worst. Then "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" went on to become one of the best "Star Wars" movies ever, and everyone shut up. The same thing happened when a prequel to "Rogue One" was announced, and it was met with skepticism and laughter. Then we got "Andor," and it turned out to be one of the best TV shows of the 2020s, as well as one of the boldest and biggest experiments in "Star Wars" history.

Season 2 of "Andor" is not just a masterpiece of television, but it's also a miracle. Indeed, it's kind of amazing that, in the year 2025, we've gotten a story set in a galaxy far, far away that would dare to explicitly call out genocide, in addition to illustrating how fascism creeps into all aspects of everyday life (even ways that are easy to miss). In doing so, "Andor" season 2 has successfully taken even the most simple, black-and-white elements of the original "Star Wars" trilogy and made them morally complex and nuanced.

Really, every episode of season 2 has felt like nothing we've seen in "Star Wars" before, as though it's doing something new and forever changing the franchise by showing how varied "Star Wars" can be. What we're left with is a property that can encompass the vastly different tones of "Skeleton Crew" and "Andor" without making either series feel out of place.

Now that "Andor" is done, however, what happens to "Star Wars?" For the first time in years, I am worried about the future of the franchise. Not that there won't be new fun releases, but this definitely feels like the end of an era.