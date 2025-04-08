Star Wars Series Andor Wouldn't Exist Without Baby Yoda, According To The Show's Creator

We'll have to wait until next year to see "Star Wars" return to the big screen, but a galaxy far, far away is coming back to television later this month when "Andor" season 2 arrives on Disney+. Diego Luna is returning as Cassian Andor to finish what he started in "Rogue One" back in 2016 (and, more specifically, what he started in 2022 when the first season of the show debuted). For many fans and critics, "Andor" is the best of what "Star Wars" has had to offer on television to date. That said, the show's creator, Tony Gilroy, has credited its existence to none other than Baby Yoda himself, aka Grogu.

In a recent interview with Empire, Gilroy discussed "Andor" season 2 ahead of its premiere on Disney+ later this month. During the conversation, Gilroy explained that "The Mandalorian," which was the first live-action "Star Wars" show ever made, helped pave the way for other series like "Andor" to exist:

"The success of 'The Mandalorian' gave us the platform to jump off. Their success is what would fuel the whole thing. I mean, no Baby Yoda, no 'Andor.' Seriously. Don't think that we don't know that."

In case you'd forgotten, Baby Yoda was introduced at the end of the very first episode of "The Mandalorian." Long before he had an official name, his presence set the show up for success because it offered instant intrigue (and cuteness) to go along with Pedro Pascal's Mando. It was the perfect yin and yang scenario. "The Mandalorian," overall, also couldn't be more different from "Andor." But it did serve as a proof of concept, cementing that live-action "Star Wars" could exist on a massive scale made for TV.

"We were protected all the way down the line," Gilroy added. "[Lucasfilm President] Kathy [Kennedy] protected us. Lucasfilm protected us. Bob Iger protected us. The audience protected us. 'The Mandalorian' protected us. We had all these people out there backing our play."