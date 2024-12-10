Who Is Rotta The Huttlet? Jeremy Allen White's Star Wars Character, Explained

The trades are reporting that Jeremy Allen White, star of "The Bear," has been cast in "The Mandalorian & Grogu," the upcoming "Star Wars" film being directed by Jon Favreau. He's not the first actor from "The Bear" to join the "Star Wars" universe either. Allen's co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach previously took on the role of Arvel Skeen in "Andor" season 1 to much critical acclaim. The part White is set to play has taken everyone a bit by surprise, though. According to reports, he's going to be voicing Rotta, the son of Jabba the Hutt. When "The Book of Boba Fett" premiered and Boba Fett began taking over the late Jabba's former territory, Rotta's existence suddenly became a massive plot thread that had been dangling out in the open since 2008. Fortunately, it sounds like "The Mandalorian & Grogu" will finally address that.

But who, exactly, is Rotta the Hutt? How old is he? Where did he come from? Here's the complete rundown on why he's such a fascinating character and why we're glad this loose thread is getting tied up once and for all, especially with an actor as august as Jeremy Allen White.