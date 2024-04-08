Bruce Springsteen's Best Album Is Getting A Making-Of Movie

America loves biopics about its most famous musicians; 2022's "Elvis" was a smash hit that turned Austin Butler into a star (as seen by his amazing turn as Feyd-Rautha in "Dune Part Two").

If The King is a movie star, it was only a matter of time before the Boss became one — and that time is now. 20th Century Studios and Disney will be producing the first Bruce Springsteen biopic, "Deliver Me From Nowhere." The film (adapted from the 2023 book of the same title by Warren Zanes) chronicles the making of Springsteen's sixth album, 1982's "Nebraska." Biopics are generally best when they don't try to cram a subject's whole life into a couple of hours, so that's a good sign.

Scott Cooper ("Crazy Heart," "Antlers") will write and direct "Deliver Me From Nowhere." Jeremy Allen White, currently starring on "The Bear," is in talks to play Springsteen; look and energy-wise, there's no better casting in Hollywood right now.

"Warren Zanes' 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' is one of the best books ever written about Bruce Springsteen and his music," said Springsteen's manager Jon Landau. "Bruce and I are thrilled that Scott Cooper has chosen to write and direct the film based on that book – we think he's the perfect filmmaker for the job."

Cooper will produce alongside Scott Stuber (recently departed Head of Film at Netflix) and the Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein & Eric Robinson.