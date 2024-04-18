The Bad Batch Is Channeling The Best Parts Of Star Wars For Its Final Episodes

This article contains spoilers for "The Bad Batch."

When "The Bad Batch" premiered, it felt like mostly an excuse to continue watching clones and hear Dee Bradley Baker be the best in the voice acting business, but not much else. Before long, however, it quickly became clear that there was more to "The Bad Batch" than first met the eye. The animated show poignantly explores the idea of veterans coming home from war and finding that there is no place for them — at least not as they expected. It also showed the transition from Republic to Empire and how clones were replaced by conscripted stormtroopers.

Like every animated "Star Wars" project before it, "The Bad Batch" grew up and became darker each season. This third and final season is the darkest of the show, doing away with the side quests that at times got in the way of the main story in past seasons, and instead focusing squarely on the horrors of the imperial facility on Tantiss and its connection to experiments with M-count and the emperor's personal experiments with immortality.

After Omega escaped the facility at the start of the season together with Crosshair, she was captured again when she sacrificed her freedom to save the people of Pabu.

In the latest episode, The Batch teamed up with former enemy, Vice Admiral Rampart, to reach Tantiss and rescue Omega. But before they arrive, she's already planning her own escape. It is through this jailbreak plot line that "The Bad Batch" echoes an essential element from the "Star Wars" franchise. That's because "Star Wars" is not only about wizard monks, space princesses, and evil empires, it is also a space prison break franchise.