Andor Proves That When You Need A Revolution Leader, You Ask Andy Serkis

When we first meet his character, Kino Loy, we see a stern, strict prisoner who keeps his men in line, but isn't unreasonable. He just wants to bide his time and not get electrocuted every shift. Yet, as strong and dedicated as he first appears, we get a sense that he is just desperately trying to cling onto the rules in the hope that they will actually lead to his freedom, because the alternative would be to recognize that he is going to die in a prison in the middle of nowhere.

Serkis is one of the best actors of his generation, someone capable of great and versatile roles in live-action, and of disappearing into performance-capture technology and actually using it to create performances impossible to replicate otherwise. It's why his role as Caesar in the "Planet of the Apes" trilogy is so poignant and powerful. Serkis sells the pain and desperation of the character that brings him to the edge, and the sheer willpower that pushes him to rise up and fight, while later selling the sacrifices and melancholy that comes with fighting for freedom. Serkis delivered one of the best performances in a blockbuster movie of the past decade, utilizing his eyes as his secret weapon — something he also does in "Andor." Like Caesar, Kino is a man who holds back a lot, who only lets slip the slightest of hints at what he truly thinks, and when he does, his passion can be enough to ignite a revolution.

Every great leader in a movie or TV, be it Bill Pullman in "Independence Day" or even Idris Elba in "Pacific Rim," needs a good speech to motivate his men to fight, and every great revolution needs a mantra that is catchy and powerful. Serkis' Kino had both.