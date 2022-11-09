Andor Episode 10 Gives Andy Serkis An All-Time Great Star Wars Speech

Spoilers follow for the 10th episode of "Andor."

In the last episode of "Andor," it became quite clear that no one is listening to the quiet rebellion brewing in the Imperial prison complex. It wasn't until the very end that Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) decided to listen for himself, too. But the status quo has officially changed this week. The prisoners of Narkina 5 make their grand escape in dramatic fashion, with Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Kino leading the charge. And to rally the prisoners on their quest for freedom, "Andor" gives Serkis an all-time great Star Wars speech.

Any hesitation by the oppressed to fight against the Empire has been dropped almost entirely thanks to the words of its reluctant leader. In the face of indefinite imprisonment, Kino led his fellow prisoners to freedom with a speech that would make even the most pessimistic feel inspired. Of course, Kino's character arc has led up to this moment since Cassian first arrived at the prison. In typical "Andor" fashion, a rebel was always in the heart of Kino, it just needed a spark. And it was his own flame that ended up inspiring an entire prison complex to rebel.