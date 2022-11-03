Andy Serkis On The Difference Between Playing Snoke In Star Wars And Kino Loy In Andor [Exclusive]

One could feel a great disturbance in the Force when Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) showed up in "Andor" season 1, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror at the thought of what the Supreme Leader Snoke truthers were about to do with this casting reveal.

Serkis, of course, famously earned his motion-capture bonafides playing Gollum in director Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" film trilogy in the early 2000s. He would only continue to pioneer the newfangled art of mo-cap acting over the next two decades, taking on parts as legendary as King Kong, as emotional as Caesar from the "Planet of the Apes" movies, and as dastardly as the First Order's head honcho Snoke in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy. Now, thanks to his turn in "Andor," Serkis has joined the proud tradition of actors tackling multiple roles in a galaxy far, far away.

Yes, all galaxy-brain conjecturing to the contrary, Serkis has assured /Film's Ryan Scott that Kino is exactly what he seems — the no-nonsense floor manager at one of the Imperial prisons on Narkina 5 — and not Palpatine's gold cloak-adorned "puppet" Snoke in the making. "Well, you can't really compare them in a way, they're so entirely different," the actor noted. Calling Snoke "a great character to play," Serkis admitted he was hesitant to sign on for "Andor," not wanting to encourage the Snoke conspiracy theorists of the world any more than he already has: