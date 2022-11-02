The New Republic's Democracy In Andor Episode 9 Echoes Our Real World Political Shortcomings

The political climate on Coruscant is growing even more antagonistic towards Galactic Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) in "Nobody's Listening!," the ninth episode of "Andor." The hostility she faces on the floor of the Senate is growing more extreme as more and more of her colleagues get behind the new draconian laws of Emperor Palpatine. The fierce transition that the "Star Wars" galaxy is experiencing during this time frame (roughly five years before the battle of Yavin) mirrors our own government's slide towards authoritarianism and our own Senate's inability to come together on the issues.

There has been a small minority of fans who don't think "Andor" feels like "Star Wars" all the time, but at its core, the political themes are exactly in line with what George Lucas was originally exploring in a galaxy far, far away.

Lucas originally saw his coming-of-age classic "American Graffiti" as a tale of pre-war innocence. When he was attached to direct "Apocalypse Now," which was going to be his war film, he envisioned "Star Wars" as a post-commentary on the Vietnam War. Studying the real-life transitions of democracies that turned into dictatorships, Lucas looked at how the Roman Senate gave governmental control to Caesar's nephew right after they murdered him, and how France overthrew the monarchy only to give control to Napoleon. Episode 9 of "Andor" continues the original vision Lucas had and expands upon the themes of political upheaval shown in the prequels.

Seeing how some members of the U.S. Senate have at times blindly followed a would-be dictator, the unacceptable behavior of the Galactic Senate shouting jeers and heckles at Mon Mothma hits a little close to home in one crucial scene in "Nobody's Listening!"