How Star Wars: The Bad Batch Is Paving The Way For The Rise Of Skywalker

There's a mysterious thing the Empire is looking for as they examine tests from all of the clones they can get their hands on. It's an M-Count. What's an M-Count? They play coy about it, either to keep them top-secret in the universe or because the term we know better is controversial in the real world. Regardless of the reason, the M-Counts they're referring to are midi-chlorians.

What are midi-chlorians? They're microscopic life forms that reside in all living cells. Qui-Gon Jinn once told Anakin Skywalker that they can continually speak to you, telling you the will of the more mysterious Force. Anakin had an unusually high concentration of midi-chlorians, well over twenty-thousand. This was by far the highest the Jedi had seen, and was what made Anakin so special to the balance of the Force.

So why would anyone care about the M-Counts of the clones? Well, when they make clones, it seems as though there is a drop in M-Count between the host donor and the clone. So they desperately search for a clone that hasn't had that M-count degradation.

That's where Omega comes in.

There's a reason she senses things and is so intuitive. Not only did her midi-chlorian count not degrade, but there's a chance she even increased her midi-chlorian count. That makes her the most valuable clone in the galaxy to Dr. Hemlock and the Empire for their nefarious science project.